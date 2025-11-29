Tyreek Hill Sends Cryptic Message to Caleb Williams and the Bears Amidst Uncertain Future With the Dolphins

While the Chicago Bears were busy dismantling the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night, coming out of a 24-15 win, their performance caught the eye of one of the league’s most electric players. Quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show yet again, and Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed rather impressed with what he saw. His reaction has fueled speculation about his future, too.

“Caleb Williams hmmm 🤔,” the wideout wrote on X.

Chicago has won five straight, nine of its last ten, and continues to stay a step ahead of the Packers in the NFC North. The formula wasn’t complicated: run the ball, control the game, and let the defense set the tone. By the end of the night, the Bears had out-rushed the Eagles 281–87 and finished with a 425–317 edge in total yards. That kind of commitment to the run will always grab a receiver’s attention, especially one built like a track sprinter.

Hill hasn’t posted a 100-yard rushing season since his Kansas City days, back when he was used as a true all-purpose threat. Miami’s offense doesn’t lean that way, so seeing a team pound the ball for nearly 300 rushing yards probably caught his eye.

On the other hand, Williams didn’t light up the passing column; he had 154 yards and a touchdown. But he was calm, accurate when he needed to be, and made the right plays in the right moments. He added a handful of rushing yards, too, but this night belonged to the backfield.

D’Andre Swift, coming off a quiet Week 12, got back to looking like himself. He piled up 125 yards on 18 carries and punched in a short touchdown early. Then there was Monangai, who quietly put together an even bigger night.

He had 22 carries, 130 yards, and the Bears’ biggest play of the game: a 31-yard burst right after Nahshon Wright forced and recovered an Eagles fumble inside the red zone. A dozen plays later, Monangai finished the drive himself from four yards out.

It was indeed an impressive game from the Bears, and hence, Hill couldn’t take his eyes off. But there might be more behind that tweet.

Tyreek Hill’s uncertain Miami future

Tyreek Hill came into the season sounding upbeat. In just four games, he’d already stacked 21 catches for 265 yards, even while the rest of Miami’s offense kept sputtering around him. Then came the knee injury against the Jets. He had surgery not long after, and that was it for 2025. Miami put him on season-ending IR.

On Monday, Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus joined Miami sportscaster Josh Moser, and you didn’t have to listen too hard to hear the real headline – Tyreek Hill’s future may not be in Miami at all.

Imago FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images/File Photo

“As far as Tyreek’s future plans — he’s said he’s going to take some time to decide [whether or not to keep playing]. There’s no rush for him. For right now, he’s focused on his rehab and spending time with his family.”

“I guess that depends on Tyreek and that depends on the Dolphins. I haven’t had any discussions with the Dolphins yet about Tyreek or his future with the team. I’m sure we’ll have those discussions after the season,” the agent added.

Given everything that’s unfolded this year, the tension with Tua, losing the captain’s “C,” the sense that he’s drifted from the center of the locker room, it’s hard to imagine Hill deciding Miami is the place he wants to finish his career. So the real question becomes the obvious one: is he leaning toward retirement, or is he looking at a fresh start somewhere else?

That tweet he fired off after watching Chicago run all over Philadelphia may have been more than a bit of admiration; it might have been a hint.