Bears vs. Eagles Weather Report: Will It Rain or Snow at Lincoln Financial Field for the Black Friday Game?

The race for the playoffs is getting more intense with each week. Every team in the NFL will be giving its all in the last few weeks to earn that playoff spot. The Chicago Bears vs. the Philadelphia Eagles is one such game where a lot is at stake, with both teams first in their respective divisions. With a high voltage match on Black Friday, the fans may also need to be prepared before entering the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

According to the forecast, the weather won’t be pleasant on Black Friday. There is a possibility of the temperature rising to 44 degrees, with the gusty winds reducing by the afternoon. However, the wind will be blowing around 20-30 mph. During the evening, the temperature will drop to 30 degrees in Philadelphia.

Since the Lincoln Financial Field is an outdoor stadium, the fans might need to bring the essentials to protect themselves from sudden weather changes. The NFL is strict with its rules and regardless of the weather, a game won’t be suspended. It can be delayed or postponed, but in most cases the match goes ahead as planned.

With the weather being one of the main concerns, both the Eagles and the Bears will try to be in their best shape before the Black Friday game.

The Bears-Eagles game will be crucial in drawing the playoff picture

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl winners, and have one of the best win-loss ratios in the league. They are 8-3 in the league, which is the same as the Bears. Only the Rams have a better win-loss ratio in the NFC. So, a win for either of them and a loss for the Rams will make them the top seed in the NFC after Week 13.

Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. The Eagles’ offense has not been performing like last season. Moreover, the recent issue with A.J. Brown saying “A S*** show” on stream, clearly indicated his lack of involvement in the offensive plays. Many have even pointed fingers at Jalen Hurts for not passing him the ball. Brown’s average rushing yard stands at 12.3, and it is his worst to date.

The Bears also have problems of their own. They are one of the worst teams in the league defensively. With 362.8 average defensive yards, they have allowed 35 touchdowns and were ranked 27th after Week 12.

With problems running deep for both teams, it will likely be a “Black” Friday for one of them. The team that loses will potentially lose its chance to become the top seed. The beginning of the match will also mark the end of the Eagles-Bears alliance, and tensions will be running high at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Who will come out on top – the Bears with the wobbly defence or the Eagles with their problematic offence? All questions will be answered on Black Friday.