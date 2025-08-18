Walter Payton’s Son Leads Prayers for Ben Johnson’s CB After Bears Star Carted off vs Bills

The Chicago Bears looked sharp in Week 2 of the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. HC Ben Johnson gave his starters real minutes. Chicago even jumped out to a 28-0 lead. On paper, it was everything a new coach wanted. But here’s the harsh truth of the NFL – no matter how good your plan looks, injuries can wreck it in a second. First, Bears’ RB Deion Hankins limped off after taking a hit from behind. Moments later, things got worse as cornerback Terell Smith, a third-year player enjoying a strong camp, went down in a heap.

The scene turned emotional fast for the Bears as teammates surrounded Terell Smith as the cart rolled onto the field. Smith covered his face with a towel before leaving. What do you even say in that moment? Prayers came pouring in. Among them was a heartfelt message from Jarrett Payton, son of Bears HC Walter Payton. Jarrett posted on X: “Prayers up for Terell Smith. 🙏🏽 #Bears.” It captured what every fan and teammate felt – hope that this setback isn’t as devastating as it looked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s rewind to the play itself. During the preseason game against the Bills, Terell Smith was covering Kristian Wilkerson when he planted his left foot. But the ground seemed to give way, and his knee twisted awkwardly. Wilkerson still caught the ball and sprinted for 25 yards, but everyone’s eyes stayed on Smith. Non-contact injuries are always the scariest. He had already recorded two tackles, but this play ended his night – and maybe more.

AD

Reporters on the scene quickly noted it looked like a serious knee issue. Minutes later, Brad Biggs from the Chicago Tribune confirmed, “Bears ruled CB Terell Smith (knee) out for the remainder of the game. Hopefully it’s not nearly as serious as it looked.” That phrasing felt more like a plea than a report because for Terell Smith, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Drafted in 2023, he entered the league older and still on a rookie deal. He spent two years grinding for snaps, playing 26 games with two starts. By 2024, he logged 600 defensive snaps and even earned a strong 78.5 PFF grade, a step up from 69.6 the year before. He wasn’t flashy like CB Tyrique Stevenson at the Bears’ training camp, but he was steady. That quality is rare in young corners. So, Ben Johnson had reason to believe Terell Smith could be a reliable piece of this secondary. Which makes this injury sting even more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Terell Smith’s injury now mean for the Bears’ defense?

Here’s the bigger problem: despite Ben Johnson making expensive additions to the Bears’ defense, the cornerback room has been walking wounded. Jaylon Johnson, the team’s top CB, missed all of camp with a leg injury. Ben Johnson expects him to return for Week 1 against the Vikings, but that’s far from guaranteed. Meanwhile, Kyler Gordon strained his hamstring just last week. He’s now week-to-week. Add Terell Smith’s injury, and suddenly Ben Johnson has a full-blown crisis at cornerback.

The Bears had entered this season with more questions than answers on defense. Last year, the defense unit struggled badly. Bears insider Courtney Cronin even wrote, “Chicago’s run defense was one of the worst in the NFL during [Matt] Eberflus’ final season, ranking 28th in yards allowed… allowing 4.6 yards per rush since 2022 (bottom six in the NFL).” She wasn’t wrong. And new HC Ben Johnson knew he had to fix this mess.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 Lake Forest, IL, USA Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson R speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Lake Forest Halas Hall IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKamilxKrzaczynskix 20250509_jla_kb1_118

This offseason, the head coach brought in Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett, and Shemar Turner to toughen up the front. Johnson also used every practice rep in training camp to hammer away at flaws. But the loss of Terell Smith, along with other injured cornerbacks, now casts a long shadow on the defense. And Chicago fans know this pain too well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As it happens in the league, the roster often looks promising in August but starts unraveling before September even arrives. Still, there’s a silver lining. The Bears showed dominance against Buffalo with a decisive lead. That glimpse matters. However, without having the players fit to play before Week 1, even Ben Johnson’s best schemes might collapse.