What Happened to Caleb Williams? Bears QB Seen Limping Off Field vs. Packers

The wild-card game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears has taken a wild turn. Fans are raising concerns after seeing the Bears’ quarterback, Caleb Williams, limping off the field. What happened to him?

“Bears QB Caleb Williams tripped and turned his ankle,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on X.

In a clip shared by Pulli, Caleb Williams tripped awkwardly and rolled his ankle in the third quarter. And now, NFL injury expert Dr. David J. Chao later explained that the QB likely suffered a right inversion ankle sprain on the play. The expectation is that he can return with taping or a brace, but his mobility could be limited.

At the time of writing, Green Bay is up 21-6 with the third quarter nearing its end.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.