brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

What Happened to Caleb Williams? Bears QB Seen Limping Off Field vs. Packers

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 10, 2026 | 10:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

What Happened to Caleb Williams? Bears QB Seen Limping Off Field vs. Packers

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 10, 2026 | 10:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The wild-card game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears has taken a wild turn. Fans are raising concerns after seeing the Bears’ quarterback, Caleb Williams, limping off the field. What happened to him?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bears QB Caleb Williams tripped and turned his ankle,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on X

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clip shared by Pulli, Caleb Williams tripped awkwardly and rolled his ankle in the third quarter. And now, NFL injury expert Dr. David J. Chao later explained that the QB likely suffered a right inversion ankle sprain on the play. The expectation is that he can return with taping or a brace, but his mobility could be limited.

At the time of writing, Green Bay is up 21-6 with the third quarter nearing its end.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved