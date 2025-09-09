What Nail Paint Does Caleb Williams Have on at Vikings vs Bears? Why does he paint his nails

As Caleb Williams broke the huddle on the Bears‘ opening drive against the Vikings, the cameras zoomed in. The precision of his passes was undeniable, a perfect 6-for-6, 51 yards, culminating in a 9-yard rushing TD, the first of his career. But for those watching closely, another detail told a deeper story: the bold, intentional paint on his fingernails.

According to Sporting News, the paint carried a message. Williams painted his nails with the suicide prevention logo, its colors, and the number “988”, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This personal gesture has become the young quarterback’s trademark, a way to honor something close to his heart and start important conversations. “It started, I would say, three years ago,” Williams shared in a 2023 interview. “It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life.”

He continued, “It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.” In a league where players often stick to tradition, Caleb Williams’s choice to express himself stands out in a thoughtful way. And through just one half of football against a division rival, that individuality is matched by impressive performance. As the Bears head into halftime leading the Vikings 10–6, Williams’s stats reflect the precision his coach expects: 13 completions on 16 attempts for 112 passing yards, plus 4 carries for 32 yards and a key rushing touchdown.

