“Before I Die”: Ex-Cowboys HC Appeals to Jerry Jones for Ring of Honor Induction

Barry Switzer has a long-standing wish that he wants Jerry Jones to fulfill before he dies.

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“When Jerry puts my a– in the ring of honor someday before I die,” Barry Switzer said on 96.7 The Ticket. “You listening, Jerry? And I’m 89 years old, and I’m going to have Charles Haley put me in. Because Charles Haley, after I was gone, Charles Haley called me and asked me to put him in the ring of honor when I was already out of the way from the Cowboys.”

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Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer remain the only coaches to have brought Super Bowl victories for the Cowboys. However, Switzer is the only one among them not on the Ring of Honor. Landry was inducted in 1993, while Johnson was inducted in 2023.

Switzer was the head coach of the Cowboys from 1994 to 1997. During his four years in Dallas, he led the team to three NFC East division titles and won Super Bowl XXX in 1995. His record at Dallas stands at 40-24. However, Switzer still remains absent from the Ring of Honor, despite being the last Dallas Cowboys head coach to win the Super Bowl.

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Barry Switzer remains perhaps one fo the most celebrated figures in college football history, and is known as the “King” for his remarkable tenure as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach. However, Switzer wanted to quit Dallas right after they won the Super Bowl.

“I honestly wanted to quit after we won the Super Bowl and I should have. [Larry] Lacewell talked me out of it. He said, ‘Jerry put his butt on the line when he brought you in.’ And he was right, so I stayed.

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“Two seasons later, we called it the Last Supper. We were in Cincinnati and Jerry was talking about the next season. And he’s all enthusiastic like he is, and Stephen is there, and I look at them and say, “The first thing you’re going to do is fire my ass if we lose tomorrow. You ought to have seen the looks on their faces. I meant it, too. We lost the next day and finished 6-10. I left and went back to Oklahoma with one of the greatest experiences of my life being that time with the Cowboys.”

However, the end of his career was a turbulent time for the Cowboys.Switzer was arrested for taking a gun through security at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Jerry Jones fined him $75,000 as punishment. His final season ended with a five straight losses, the final record standing at 6-10. Prior to this, Switzer never recorded a losing season in his 16-year long career as the Oklahoma Sooners‘ head coach.

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Switzer did not coach again after his stint with the Cowboys. Jones then hired Chan Gailey to replace Switzer, but the streak of coaches getting Super Bowl trophies to Dallas was snapped with the latter’s exit. The Cowboys have been to the postseason after winning their last Super Bowl, but for 30 years now, America’s Team remains without a championship.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Barry Switzer finally receives the recognition he is asking for.