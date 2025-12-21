Ben Johnson Airs Issue With Bears Locker Room After Explaining Offensive Decision

The Chicago Bears played phenomenally well in their 11th win of the 2025 season at Soldier Field. They first closed the Packers‘ seven-point lead in the final two minutes of regular time before winning the game in overtime. But the head coach, Ben Johnson, wasn’t happy about one thing.

“What I wasn’t happy with here today were the number of penalties we had. We had a couple of those, 15-yard variety that I thought we could have done a better job just making sure we didn’t commit those, and that would have helped us a long way,” Johnson said.

He’s right. The Bears gave away a significant advantage in 10 penalties, losing 105 yards. The Packers lost only 40 yards for four penalties. But the home team won the game by getting the ball back at critical moments. They first got the ball back in the onside kick and later stopped the Packers on the 4th & 1 play in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2025 season, before the Week 16 game, they averaged 7.1 penalties per game (23rd) with 57.2 penalty yards per game (24th). But they had brought it down to just 4 penalties per game (3rd) and 25.7 penalty yards per game (2nd) from Week 13 to Week 15.

Ben Johnson understands that penalties also affect the time of possession, which disrupts their drives. So, he wants his team to control their actions. The Bears have been winning by playing to their strengths, which include playing clean in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Johnson explains the decision to go into overtime

After the receiver Jahdae Walker dived and caught the ball with only 24 seconds remaining in the game, everyone was waiting for the Bears’ decision. He also explained his decision to go for one point to tie the game and play overtime.

“Two-point conversion success is under 50%, and I thought we had a better than 50% chance to win it in overtime,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This season, the Bears have won six games while trailing in the final two minutes. They also broke the record os most such comeback wins in a regular NFL season. So, Ben Johnson knew that if they decided to go for the two-point conversion and failed to score, they would not have another chance.

Instead, they decided to take the risky route. It paid well in the end for them as receiver DJ Moore held off the tackle by cornerback Keisean Nixon and caught the 46-yard Caleb Williams’ deep pass in the end zone. Ben Johnson, his coaches and players celebrated wildly on the sidelines. But the lessons from the victory are clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

They need to reduce their mistakes while playing to their strengths. That’s the only way forward for the NFC North toppers.