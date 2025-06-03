Ben Johnson Eyes Significant Change for Caleb Williams After Bears QB Irked Teammates

New head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears are still carefully managing and evaluating various pieces as they work toward building the perfect roster. Despite their ongoing efforts, there remains one crucial element missing on their offensive side—a key piece that could make all the difference in their overall success. Recognizing this gap, the head coach is determined to make strategic changes, specifically aimed at optimizing Caleb Williams‘ performance and unlocking his full potential. Johnson believes that with the right adjustments, Williams can become the dynamic leader the Bears need to elevate their offense to the next level. So, what is it?

According to Jeremy Fowler, free agent RB Nick Chubb is actively looking to sign with a team closer to training camp. The Chicago Bears have come to his mind as potential suitors for Chubb’s services. While the Bears currently have Roschon Johnson on their roster, they might not feel confident about a strong future with him as their lead back. Mostly because Johnson repeatedly shows a lack of timing and awareness of where he is on the field. In addition, last year’s concussion might have instilled doubt in the team. As a result, head coach Ben Johnson may be looking to add a proven, reliable weapon to the offensive arsenal to better support and complement Caleb Williams. And who’s better than Chubb in the game?

But this is just one of several possibilities. In fact, the Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders are also reportedly interested in bringing Nick Chubb on board, either as their starter or a valuable backup. In the Raiders’ case specifically, the franchise is said to be looking to add an experienced running back to complement Ashton Jeanty, strengthening their depth and versatility at the position.

But when it comes to the most heavily rumored team linked to Nick Chubb, it would be the Chicago Bears. The organization’s name has been making consistent headlines as a potential destination for the 29-year-old Cleveland Browns running back. This veteran has demonstrated a tremendous level of performance throughout his career. It gives him the unique privilege of not having to wait around for just any one team’s offer.

If you look at his stats, in his seven years of NFL career, Chubb played 85 games. After playing these many games with the Browns, he made a total of 1340 rushing attempts. To be specific, his 2022 season with the Browns was his best according to stats. He made 302 rushing attempts for 1525 yards and also scored 12 touchdowns. Though he also landed 12 TDs in his third year in the NFL, the 2022-23 season made him look like a beast. That’s why Ben Johnson and other coaches of other teams are interested in him.

But before the team could add a top weapon for their franchise quarterback, there’s already a bit of drama brewing around Caleb Williams. Some of his teammates are getting irritated by one of his strange habits. Wondering what’s causing the tension? Let’s try to learn more about it.

Caleb Williams’ Achilles’ heel revealed

NFL insider Albert Breer revealed this interesting angle during his appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast earlier this week. He went into detail about a specific habit of Caleb Williams. It has been causing frustration among both his teammates and the coaching staff. According to Albert, this particular behavior has become a noticeable issue in the locker room. And on the practice field, raising questions about how it might affect team chemistry and Williams’ overall development moving forward.

The national reporter said, “Basically, the point they were trying to make to him was, last year was a tough year. We understand your offensive coordinator got fired. Then your head coach gets fired. Your offensive line wasn’t very good.” He also added, “We get it, but if you’re lying on the ground for an extended period of time, and not picking yourself up off the ground. That’s going to resonate with the rest of the team… You need to be popping up off the ground after hits.” And if you see his statistics of getting hit, he was sacked 68 times in a single year. This is a franchise record for getting hit, and the third-most in NFL history.

But the real problem, as Breer pointed out, is that he doesn’t immediately bounce back up. After being sacked by defenders, a trait that raises concerns about his resilience and physical durability at the professional level. However, if you take a closer look at his college stats, the picture is quite different. During his three years playing NCAA football, he consistently demonstrated solid pocket awareness and mobility, managing to avoid excessive pressure. In fact, over his entire college career, he never surpassed the 33-sack mark. It speaks to his ability to stay upright and make quick decisions under pressure. This contrast between his college performance and what we’re seeing now has become a key talking point among analysts.

But according to reports, Ben Johnson and the coaching staff are working to address Caleb Williams’ minor flaws. Let’s see how the upcoming season unfolds for the 2024 first overall pick.