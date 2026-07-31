Ben Johnson Fires Back After Liam Coen Calls Out NFL’s Obsession With Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is two seasons into his NFL career and has already thrown for 7,483 yards while posting 47 touchdowns in 34 regular-season games. Last season, he led the Bears to win their first NFC North title since 2018, and such a transformative impact in a short span of time has often garnered attention from the media, which the Jacksonville Jaguars HC Liam Coen called out.

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“The best part of coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. You don’t have to make up telling your player stuff,” said Coen on 1010 XL. “To make up the fire you don’t have to make it up. It’s given to us every day. It’s a gift from the heavens from you. You just scroll. I just go pull up my phone, look at the NFL Network website, and just pop up here column. Curious, if I see any photos or anything about the Jacksonville Jaguars. I think I’ll just scroll right on through. I think I’ll see 40 pictures of Caleb Williams, and I won’t see a single thing about any of our players on here.”

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Whether the media attention on Caleb Williams is rightly deserved or not is a subjective matter, but Liam Coen simply name-dropped the Bears QB to bring attention to the fact that his players are consistently overlooked by national media. And the Jaguars HC seemingly uses that factor to motivate his players to work harder and chase glory.

When the media at the Bears training camp on Friday, July 31, revealed Coen’s statement to the Chicago HC Ben Johnson, the latter brushed it off with the actual chatter that has been happening about his team and Williams.

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“Well, we’re the number one regression candidates, so I think we got. We got plenty of motivation ourselves,” Johnson told reporters. “We talked about Caleb in the past. He’s used to handling a lot of attention, so I’m not. I’m not worried about.”

Many media houses and analysts have predicted a regression/major fall for the Chicago Bears in the 2026 season. And Ben Johnson believes that is enough motivation for his team. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams also took note of Liam Coen’s comments.

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Rather than engaging in long online arguments, Williams followed his typical ritual against the critics. He reposted a clip of Coen’s comments on his X handle, noting that he welcomed the added scrutiny and motivation.