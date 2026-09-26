“Bench Players Talking Like Starters”: NFL Veteran Slams Emmanuel Acho Over Caleb Williams Criticism

Emmanuel Acho has made a career out of criticizing NFL players from behind a microphone, but this time, former players are questioning whether he has the standing to do it. After Acho went after Caleb Williams for crying and fist-pumping while being carted off with an injury, longtime NFL veteran Jarvis Landry fired back with a brutal assessment: “bench players talking like starters.”

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“Yeah, they talked a little bit, they bantered a little bit, but I think the whole thing is that it’s bench players talking like starters, right?” Jarvis Landry said on Up & Adams. “It kind of started from Emmanuel saying Caleb Williams shouldn’t have been crying and fist-chanting on his way out of the arena as he was carted off.”

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“And Leonard’s, my personal opinion on this as well is, who are you to say how a guy handles an injury? You know, who are you to say when, if he’s supposed to cry or not, all of the hard work that this kid has put in, right?”

Caleb Williams’ Sunday afternoon took a scary turn in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. Chicago was trailing near the goal line when Williams pulled up on a scramble that didn’t involve any contact at all, immediately grabbing at his leg.

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He was carted off the field, which is never a good sign, though he was later seen walking through the locker room on his own, seemingly favoring the leg only a little.

An MRI on Monday came back clean, no tear, which head coach Ben Johnson called a somewhat encouraging sign, even while warning that Williams would likely be sidelined for a bit.

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That caution proved accurate. By Friday, Williams was sitting out practice entirely, and reports confirmed he won’t play Monday night against the Eagles. Chicago will instead turn to third-stringer Case Keenum for Week 3.

That small moment of vulnerability, an emotional reaction to a scary injury, became fodder for the internet almost instantly. Once word got out that the injury wasn’t as serious as everyone feared, memes started flying, and fans piled on Williams for getting choked up on the cart.

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Emmanuel Acho, who’s built a solid media career off hot takes and now co-hosts “Speakeasy” with LeSean McCoy, decided to weigh in too. His stance was blunt.

“Crying on the cart fist pump is reserved for done for season or career,” Acho said. “You cannot cry on a cart and walk out of the stadium.”

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That didn’t sit well with Leonard Fournette. On his own show, 4th and South, Fournette didn’t hold back, essentially accusing Acho of chasing clicks rather than showing any real understanding of what players go through. His frustration boiled over into a challenge, floating the idea of squaring up with Acho in an actual fight.

“Emmanuel Acho, how you gonna tell somebody how to cope with the injury? You said he’s fist pumping … I see why people don’t like you. Like you say s— for clickbait,” Fournette said on his 4th and South podcast. “And you know for a fact all the f—ing hard work we put in in the summertime. How can you say that, bro? Nobody wants to be hurt. Nobody wants to miss out on an opportunity to help their team win.”

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The exchange got personal fast, even veering into a jab about Acho’s academic background.

Landry backed Fournette up, arguing that people criticizing from behind a desk don’t understand what it takes to prepare your body for football, and that turning someone’s injury reaction into content says more about the critic than about Williams.

So far, nobody’s throwing actual punches, but the back and forth hasn’t cooled off. Fans have had plenty to say online as the feud continues to play out.