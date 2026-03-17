Alix Earle Says She’s Open to Meeting Someone New After Being Spotted With Joe Burrow

Essentials Inside The Story Alix Earle may be seeking new connections

Earle previously dated Texans WR Braxton Berrios for two years

Joe Burrow spotted with Earle and Tate McRae at Oscars after-party

Alix Earle is back in the news again, and this time her words contradict what people saw when she was spotted with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Around the New Year, she sparked rumors that she was dating NFL legend Tom Brady, but according to her recent comments with Entertainment Tonight, she is ready to look for more connections in life.

“Honestly, no one. I’m just, like, Maybe I’ll get someone’s number or something?” Earle told Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe I could meet someone.”

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Her comments were made while attending the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026, after being asked who she’d want to take a selfie with.

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Over the past few months, Earle and Tom Brady have been spotted together multiple times in public, which naturally fueled speculation about a possible romance, with their 23-year age gap being noted.

Despite the buzz, there is really no confirmation of whether Earle and Tom Brady were ever in a relationship. It is also possible that Earle’s statement at the Oscars party was a ploy to distract from the rumors.

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At the moment, Earle appears to be single. With over eight million followers on TikTok and more than five million on Instagram, her massive social media presence helps explain why any rumored relationship involving her quickly gains attention.

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This isn’t her first connection to the NFL world either. She previously dated Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios for about two years, from 2023 to 2025, before the two eventually split.

Before her comments, Earle was spotted leaving the Vanity Fair party along with Burrow, as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou and Tate McRae. Burrow reportedly tried to shield his face, and so far, there’s no confirmed connection between the two.

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As for Burrow, he was previously rumored to be linked to Jessica Alba, though that turned out to be untrue. Before this, there were rumors about a relationship with model Olivia Ponton, according to TMZ Sports.

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One of the most high-profile influencer relationships in recent years involved social media personality Kayla Nicole and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and Nicole were together for several years before they split in 2022.

For now, it remains to be seen whether anything develops between Burrow and Earle. Meanwhile, fresh speculation around Brady has started again, and this time he’s been linked to Yael Cohen.

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Tom Brady stays focused on life amid ongoing dating rumors

Tom Brady was recently spotted with Yael Cohen, the ex-wife of music executive Scooter Braun, at a star-studded party, according to sources. Insiders say both Brady and Cohen attended a recent birthday celebration for former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

According to a source, Brady and Cohen were seen “huddled up at the bar together” before eventually leaving the party side by side.

Even with all the dating rumors swirling, Brady seems to be focused on other areas of his life and has largely stayed quiet about the speculation.

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He recently shared a glimpse of his mindset on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of an outdoor pool with the caption, “Rain or Shine…LFG.”

Brady has also hinted at what truly matters to him right now. In an interview with People at the Fanatics Studios launch party in Los Angeles, he made it clear that his top priorities are his career and his three children.

“You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” Brady said.

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The NFL legend was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years before the couple divorced in October 2022. They share two children. Brady also has a son with Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated before his marriage to Bündchen.

All things considered, while rumors of Tom Brady and Yael Cohen continue to gain people’s interest, there is, for the moment, no clear confirmation of the dating rumors.

As always, rumors may come and go, but until either side says something, it is just another news headline in the busy world of celebrities and sports.