Bengals Already Have Trey Hendrickson’s Replacement Lined Up Amid Joe Burrow Trade Rumors

Finding a franchise pass rusher is nothing short of hitting the lottery. The Cincinnati Bengals did it with Trey Hendrickson back in 2021. Now, they are about to do it again. With Hendrickson hitting free agency and likely suiting up elsewhere, Cincy may have found the next man up: a Miami Hurricane who plays bigger than his frame and wreaks havoc only a few college players can.

“The Bengals are desperate for defensive help across the board, but it’s hard to achieve much in the NFL without a forceful pass rush,” noted Yates in his latest mock draft. “[Bain Jr.] makes up for his more compact frame with overpowering strength and quick hands. Bain earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season, dominating opposing offenses on the way to the CFP Championship game. With Trey Hendrickson likely moving on this offseason, Bain would fit nicely here.”

Reuben Bain Jr. doesn’t conform to the usual pass-rushing blueprint. At 6’3” and 270 pounds, he’s not the long, lean edge rusher scouts drool over. But here’s the thing: none of that matters when you’re piling up 20.5 sacks over three seasons, terrorizing offenses. And ESPN’s Field Yates sees a major upside for the Bengals.

Yates also contrasts Bain with the 2025 season’s bust Shemar Stewart. The 17th overall pick only managed five tackles and a single sack in his rookie campaign. Bain, per Yates, “is the exact opposite archetype.”

Bain Jr.’s production speaks volumes. In the 2025 season alone, he posted 9.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and a 92.9 PFF grade during Miami’s playoff run, the highest among all FBS edge rushers. That’s not padding stats against easy opponents, that’s coming through when championships are on the line.

Draft analyst Todd McShay agrees. He’s also got Bain landing in Cincinnati, passing on safety Caleb Downs to fill the pass rush void. This results in two major mock drafts with the same outcome. No surprise there, Bain fits what Cincy’s director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, wants from the 2026 draft.

“Successful defenses, in my opinion, they have to be able to pressure the passer,” Tobin noted in his end-of-season presser. “You’d like to be able to pressure with four. I think we need pass rush. I think that relieves some of the strain on the coverage.”

The fanbase also sees the upside Reuben Bain Jr. brings to Cincy. “Ultimately, I think Bain ends up similar to Hendrickson. Just undeniable snap to snap productivity where he affects the game,” writes one Reddit user. Both stars have built their games on effort and leverage over elite athleticism; both accumulated sacks through motor and technique. If Bain delivers anywhere close to Trey Hendrickson’s NFL impact, Cincinnati wins big.

Now, a defensive overhaul is coming for the Bengals, and Bain Jr. seems to be the key that unlocks that defense. The bigger question now is whether the franchise quarterback will be around to enjoy it.

Will Joe Burrow suit up elsewhere in 2026?

Trade chatter has followed Joe Burrow ever since their 2025 campaign ended. The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the prime names linked to a potential trade, with multiple analysts speculating on a potential trade. But The Athletics’ Dianna Russini has shut it all down.

“Despite the hopes and dreams of Minnesota Vikings fans, the Cincinnati Bengals have no intention of trading Joe Burrow – to Minnesota or anywhere else,” writes Russini. “As for Burrow’s overall happiness? Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told me he isn’t worried about Burrow’s future, despite late-season speculation after another missed playoff opportunity.”

Cincinnati’s not trading its franchise quarterback, regardless of how desperate other teams get. And to be fair, why would they? Burrow’s the reason this franchise turned from perennial cellar-dweller to a Super Bowl contender. And when Burrow’s healthy, opposing defenses have a hard time planning for his elite accuracy and pre-snap reads.

If Cincy can pair Burrow with a rebuilt defense anchored by Reuben Bain Jr.’s disruptive presence? That’s a championship formula. The pieces are right there, and the draft capital exists. The only thing left is to execute, and when April comes around, we’ll know what the new identity for the Bengals looks like.