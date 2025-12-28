brand-logo
Bengals Announce If Joe Burrow Will Play In Week 18 as Zac Taylor Sends Final Message to Locker Room

By Utsav Jain

Dec 28, 2025 | 5:47 PM EST

With a healthy Joe Burrow, the Bengals managed their first two-game win streak since the opening two weeks of the season. The win came against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the question was whether this spark would continue? Cincy has already been eliminated from the playoffs. That could have made a case for head coach Zac Taylor to bench his franchise quarterback in the season finale. But that’s not happening.

“We have to finish this off the right way,” Zac Taylor said in his post-game presser. “Important to play well in front of our home fans.

Coach Taylor has confirmed that the lineup isn’t changing. Joe Burrow is expected to take the field against the visiting Cleveland Browns. And the idea behind this move is simple: finish the season with a win.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

