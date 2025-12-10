Bengals Announce New WR for Joe Burrow Days After Jermaine Burton’s Release

Days after cutting ties with the embattled Jermaine Burton, the Cincinnati Bengals moved quickly to bring in a new weapon for Joe Burrow, signing versatile Ohio State product Xavier Johnson to the practice squad. The move came less than 24 hours after Burton’s abrupt suspension and release in Week 14. The suspension was announced roughly 90 minutes before kickoff in Buffalo, before his release became official on Monday.

“Bengals add WR Xavier Johnson to the practice squad in the wake of Jermaine Burton’s release,” wrote Ben Baby on X. “Johnson was on Houston’s practice squad in 2024 and unsigned so far this season.” Johnson, a 6’1″ former Ohio State weapon, lined up at receiver, running back, and returned kicks in college, giving Cincinnati a versatile depth piece who can fill multiple roles if elevated from the practice squad.

At Ohio State, Johnson finished his career with 346 rushing yards on 40 carries, 26 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and 27 kickoff returns for 582 yards, underscoring how comfortable he is moving between offense and special teams.

It seems a reasonable signing from the team’s perspective. The WR can also play as a running back and return kicks, providing a great backup for Joe Burrow and his team.

Whether Johnson can become a realistic contributor is still unclear, as he has yet to translate his versatility into meaningful NFL production. Xavier Johnson is a versatile football player, but he has yet to showcase his talent in the NFL. After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has been limited to the practice squad first with the Buffalo Bills, then the Texans, and now the Bengals. Only time will tell whether he can finally make it to the first team for the first time in his NFL career. With a spot open on the wide receiver depth chart, there is a possibility of Xavier making it.

The Bengals are 4-9 in the league with a sliver of a chance of making it to the playoffs, following the defeat against the Bills. So, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor will definitely try to go for the narrow chance, and who knows, Xavier Johnson could become a key player in their approach.

That loss to Buffalo dropped them three games behind the first-place Steelers with only four games left, leaving almost no margin for error in the AFC North race.

With Xavier possibly getting the first taste of the first team for the Cincinnati Bengals, it was good riddance to Jermaine Burton. When Cincinnati drafted Burton in the third round in 2024, the pick already came with baggage, as scouts and media had flagged his off-field track record dating back to his Georgia and Alabama days.

Disciplinary issues kept lining up for Jermaine Burton

During the 2024 season, the wideout was made inactive for a game against the Raiders after missing a walkthrough the day before, and he didn’t even travel for the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh for similar disciplinary reasons, according to local reports.

It is not just his on-field antics, but also his off-field antics that hampered his career. He was accused of striking a female Tennessee fan in 2022 as Alabama players left the field after a loss in Knoxville. The moment was captured in a widely shared video as Tennessee fans stormed the field after a 52–49 upset, prompting Alabama and Nick Saban to label it a “disciplinary issue,” even though Burton was never suspended and played in the next game.

In December 2024, he was also named in a police report over an alleged domestic dispute with a woman he was dating; he was accused of choking and hitting her, but no charges were filed. According to police and multiple reports, the woman told 911 that Burton broke into her home, damaged her phone, and choked her before holding a knife to his own neck and threatening to kill himself, though she ultimately declined to press charges.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28 – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton 81 in a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon168241228031

He was to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, but an ankle injury ruled him out. Burton had only played 14 games for the Bengals, recording four receptions for 107 receiving yards and 378 return yards, since getting drafted during the 2024 Draft (3rd round pick).

After his release, Zac Taylor also wished him luck.

“We’re releasing Jermaine today,” said Zac Taylor via Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “We’re going to release him and move on and wish him the best. Everybody worked really hard at it and wish him the best. Hopefully, he gets a change of scenery and can do good things for him.”When asked directly about the suspension and release, Taylor deflected, saying only, “I won’t get into that,” before reiterating that the team was ready to move on.

Since Burton’s contract was waived, he will go through waivers from the other 31 teams in the NFL. If none of them approach him, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Where will Jermaine Burton go next? It remains a question that might be answered in the coming weeks.