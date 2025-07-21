Bengals Exec Demands Clear Action From Trey Hendrickson, Exposes Shemar Stewart’s Management

It has become the headline of the league now. Trey Hendrickson isn’t just looking for a raise; he’s eyeing a reset. Stars like Myles Garrett and TJ Watt pushed the ceiling for pass rushers north of $40 million per year. Hendrickson believes his production, 57 sacks over four seasons in Cincinnati, warrants a serious upgrade. And with training camp about to start, he’s applying pressure at just the right time.

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin didn’t mince words when asked about the Trey Hendrickson contract standoff. With training camp just days away, the message to Hendrickson’s camp was direct and public. “We believe everyone under contract should be here for camp,” Tobin said, confirming that ongoing discussions have taken place with the star pass rusher’s representatives regarding a new deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

That quote wasn’t a suggestion; it was a demand. A clear line drawn in the sand. But Trey Hendrickson missed out on both OTA and mandatory minicamp. Now, he might be preparing for the final showdown. Come Wednesday, July 23rd, all eyes in Cincinnati will be on whether he shows up or doubles down.

Trey Hendrickson receives good news from Bengals owner

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation, Bengals owner Mike Brown offered the clearest sign yet that a resolution is near. Speaking on July 21st, Brown was asked directly about the possibility of a new deal for his star pass rusher. His response? “I think it’ll get done.”

That six-word statement signals a shift in tone from the Bengals’ front office. Hendrickson, who leads the NFL with 35.0 sacks over the last two seasons, has been pushing for an extension that reflects his elite production. And given recent market shifts, his case is strong.

Myles Garrett recently signed a 4-year, $160 million extension with the Browns ($40 million/year, $123.5 million guaranteed), while TJ Watt secured a 3-year, $123 million deal with the Steelers ($41 million/year, $108 million guaranteed). Hendrickson, still playing on a team-friendly deal, has outpaced both in sack production since 2023.

Of course, Cincinnati’s cap sheet is already stretched. The team handed Ja’Marr Chase a 4-year, $161 million contract earlier this year ($40.25 million/year, $112 million guaranteed) and extended Tee Higgins for 4 years, $115 million. Those blockbuster deals locked in the offense, but made it harder to pay top defensive talent. Still, Mike Brown’s comment suggests that despite the financial gymnastics required, the Bengals don’t plan to let Hendrickson walk.

In other words, a deal is coming.

Does that spell some positive news for their rookie as well?

Shemar Stewart gets rebuked by Bengals exec

Tobin also didn’t hold back when addressing Shemar Stewart’s ongoing situation and the people advising him. Tobin made it clear where he places the blame for the tension between Stewart and the team. “I don’t agree with the advice (he’s getting), but I’m not the one paying for it. I don’t think we’re treating him unfairly,” the Bengals executive said, drawing a sharp line between the team’s stance and the messaging coming from Stewart’s camp.

via Imago Texas A&M linebacker Shemar Stewart holds his jersey after being picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round during the 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NFL20250424827 TANNENxMAURY

The comments come after a summer of mixed signals from Stewart. He reported to Bengals OTAs earlier this offseason, but didn’t participate in any on-field workouts. He was also present for the first two days of minicamp, a brief appearance that ended abruptly before the final session. Even during his visit, Stewart expressed clear frustration with the Bengals’ front office while avoiding physical drills. Unlike Trey Hendrickson, the rookie has 2 issues to deal with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the first issue centers around bonus payout structure. The Bengals are reportedly offering Stewart a less favorable bonus timeline than what Dallas Turner, selected 17th overall by the Vikings in 2024, received, even though rookie deals are expected to trend up annually, not down.

The second sticking point involves a new clause tied to future guarantees. Multiple reports have confirmed Cincinnati is attempting to insert language that would void all remaining guaranteed money in Stewart’s deal if he defaults in any one season. That’s a more severe penalty than the traditional default structure, which typically only cancels that year’s guarantee. Interestingly, Amarius Mims, the Bengals’ 2024 first-rounder, reportedly had this season-to-season void language included in his deal as well, signaling a pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But one thing’s clear, once they take care of Trey Hendrickson, their attention will be on Shemar Stewart.