Bengals Given $180M QB Option as Joe Burrow’s Replacement Amid Exit Speculations

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Burrow’s recent words and injury toll have subtly changed how the Bengals are being viewed league-wide.

A $180M QB’s contract math and late-season performance are drawing quiet attention from front offices.

The Bengals’ short-term future now hinges on durability, choices, and timing that won’t wait forever.

Joe Burrow came off a record-breaking season last year, and this year started hot, too. With two straight wins, Cincinnati started dreaming big again. But then Burrow went down, leaving Who Dey Nation holding its breath for his comeback. He fought back to the field, but just two games in, a stinging loss to the Bills raised some serious questions about Burrow’s future in Cincinnati and another QB stepping into the mix.

“Kirk Cousins reminded everyone on Thursday night that he can still play at a high level,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted. “With the Falcons likely to release him in lieu of paying another $45 million for 2026, he could get paid again in free agency… Teams that will (or at least could) be looking for a potential QB1 include the Jets, Steelers, Browns, Bengals (if Joe Burrow’s recent comments portend an exit from Cincinnati), Colts, Raiders, Saints, and Cardinals.”

The Falcons quarterback, Kirk Cousins, signed a $180 million four-year deal in 2024 ($90 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons). Atlanta owes him $45 million in 2026, but $10 million stands fully guaranteed already. Experts like Florio see a release coming.

“With the Falcons unlikely to pay him another $45 million, which would push his three-year haul to $135 million, he’ll likely be a free agent for the third time,” Florio added.

Back in Minnesota, Cousins earned three Pro Bowls, guided them to two playoffs, and cemented his best career stretch. But a 2023 season-ending injury forced his exit as the Vikings pivoted to a new QB under center. Craving starter security, he landed in Atlanta. Yet the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. that same year, leaving Cousins feeling misled.

Now with Penix sidelined for the year, Cousins lit up the score sheets by throwing for 373 yards with three touchdowns and a fumble against Tampa Bay. So, if Burrow bolts after his cryptic words post-Bills, Cousins fits Cincy’s need for a reliable arm.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this,” said Burrow. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That’s the mindset I am trying to bring to the table.”

Reporters spotted frustration on his face after the defeat. Burrow admitted that he has “a lot of things going on right now.” And when pressed if it was tied to football or personal life, Burrow replied, “All of the above.”

Those raw words have sparked alarm bells across the league. Insider Adam Schefter noted “other teams took notice” of what Burrow said. Schefter called them “alarming words.” Yet the year tested Burrow hard, and even his own mother, Robin Burrow, senses the toll.

Could Joe Burrow’s injuries force his exit from the Bengals?

Everything flipped for the two-time Pro Bowler Burrow after Week 2. He limped off against the Jaguars with a grade 3 turf toe. The season for Cincinnati ended that week. He’s back now, but injuries haunt his every snap.

“I wasn’t really worried about Joe getting hurt ever until he had his first big injury here with, actually, the Bengals, when he tore his knee up. And since then, now, I’m definitely a lot more worried on game day about his safety,” Robin said on The KiddChris Show.

Burrow has carried the weight of three devastating injuries. His rookie year turned into a nightmare when he suffered tears to his ACL, PCL, MCL, and meniscus all at once. Then came 2023, when a brutal wrist ligament tear wiped out his entire season. Robin understands injuries lurk as constant shadows behind the glory of the game she knows her son adores.

“But it’s a part of the game, of his business, and it’s a risk, certainly. But we love the game, and he loves the game. It’s what he loves to do. He loves playing here in Cincinnati and for this city,” Robin added.

That being said, the Bengals sit at 4-9 with playoff dreams long buried, staring down their third straight year without a postseason spark. Burrow’s fire feels dimmer than ever, worn by the scars and silence. Could Cousins step in and reignite the roar at Paycor?