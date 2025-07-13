Bengals Hero Doesn’t Hold Back on Trey Hendrickson Amid Contract Dispute

If anyone has earned the right to call out greatness in the Bengals locker room, it’s Sam Hubbard. The Cincinnati native turned hometown hero, the former DE wasn’t just a captain on the field; he was a walking embodiment of the franchise’s grit and pride. His 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens in the 2022 Wild Card game was a moment that etched him into Bengals playoff folklore. So when Hubbard speaks about a teammate, especially about 4-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, with unfiltered admiration, you listen.

On the July 11 episode of Pro Football Focus with Cris Collinsworth, Hubbard laid it out plainly when asked about Trey Hendrickson. He said, “Trey eats perfectly, sleeps perfectly, constantly works on his game, is obsessed with football.” That praise speaks volumes coming from a guy who knows what elite prep looks like.

Hendrickson, who’s posted back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons, has always flown a bit under the radar nationally. But not in the Bengals locker room. There, he’s a tone-setter, and Hubbard made that crystal clear. “You do that your first couple years, you can be pretty good,” Hubbard said. “You do that for, what is it, eight years straight, it gets old. I mean, not for him.” That line says everything. Hendrickson doesn’t just do the work; he lives it.

Hubbard continued, “He’s wired where he could do it all day. And that’s what makes him special.” It’s a window into the obsessive side of Trey Hendrickson that fans rarely get to see. And it’s even more meaningful coming from someone like Hubbard, who’s built his own career on a foundation of relentless effort and professionalism.

There’s something poetic about the two training together this summer, even though Hubbard isn’t heading to camp. “He reached out to me, wanted a training partner while he’s in town,” Hubbard said. “I was like, ‘Hey, you know, I still gotta stay healthy, so let’s get after it.’ So it’s like old times.” Old times where the two defensive anchors were grinding it out, one getting ready to chase another sack title, the other still pushing even without an active camp on the calendar.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Jan 7, 2024 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard 94 waves to fans after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexStratmanx 20240107_mcd_gt1_362

When a player like Sam Hubbard, local legend, defensive mainstay, and playoff hero, takes time to heap that kind of praise on a teammate, it carries weight. And for Hendrickson, it’s the kind of respect that only comes when your work ethic becomes your legacy. But, for now, he has bigger issues to deal with.

Trey Hendrickson remains locked in a contract stalemate with Bengals

The Trey Hendrickson contract drama in Cincinnati isn’t just lingering, it’s accelerating. Talks resumed weeks ago, but according to multiple reports, there’s still “no significant progress” between Hendrickson and the Bengals front office. He reportedly turned down a deal worth $28 million per year, signaling he believes that he belongs with the league’s top-paid pass rushers. After posting 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, it’s not an outlandish demand.

The Bengals, known for shorter, team-friendly extensions, are reportedly hesitant to give the 30-year-old Hendrickson a multi-year deal with heavy guarantees. As a result, Hendrickson has skipped OTAs and minicamp. He has clearly stated that he won’t play under the current deal.

Naturally, the NFL rumor mill is working overtime. The latest pitch comes from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who floated a proposal sending Hendrickson to the Detroit Lions. He noted, “The Bengals may not feel comfortable paying a 30-year-old edge-rusher entering his age-31 season that amount of money on a multi-year deal. At the right price, they would likely entertain trade proposals.”

From the team’s side, there’s growing urgency, especially with training camp nearing. Joe Burrow publicly backed Hendrickson as key to Cincinnati’s defense. But with cap space stretched after signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, matching the open market might be a challenge.

Unless a last-minute deal comes together before training camp, the Bengals could face a genuine dilemma. Either pay Hendrickson what he wants, or risk shipping out one of the league’s most consistent edge threats in the middle of their Super Bowl window.