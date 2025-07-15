Bengals Icon Goes on NSFW Rant Against Josh Allen After NFL Exec’s Verdict on Joe Burrow

“He makes fewer mistakes and takes care of the ball. The only thing left is to win it all,” an NFC personnel executive said proudly of Josh Allen. But one Bengals legend disagrees. While Buffalo Bills QB has consistently been ranked among the league’s top quarterbacks, his 2023 season raised doubts. Critics questioned his decision-making and labeled him overrated. Over the past three seasons, Allen has thrown 47 interceptions and fumbled 18 times—numbers that left many skeptical.

One person who never lost faith was Bills GM Brandon Beane, and that belief paid off. Last season, Allen took major strides, even earning MVP honors and pushing Buffalo forward. That success makes a strong case for Allen as the No. 2 quarterback heading into 2024.

However, former NFL CB Adam “Pacman” Jones couldn’t believe Josh Allen ranked ahead of Bengals QB Joe Burrow. After all, Cincinnati’s No. 9 set an NFL record with eight straight games of at least 250 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jones didn’t hold back when reacting to the rankings: “Ain’t no way in the f— you gonna tell me Josh Allen should be above the m———— Joe Burrow. Josh Allen ain’t made a throw in that one playoff. Yeah. Josh Allen ain’t been to one Super Bowl,” he quipped.

Expand Post

If we look at Burrow’s performance last season, he had a 70.6% completion rate and led the league with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also won the Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time. While he doesn’t seem to undermine Allen, the legend declared that it should have been Burrow behind Patrick Mahomes.

What’s equally notable is how far Josh Allen has come despite facing multiple hurdles. He finished the season with 4,300 total yards, 40 touchdowns, and just six interceptions—all while receiving limited support from his team. He also posted the lowest sack rate in the league. Allen’s ability to overcome adversity and elevate the Bills may be what ultimately convinced executives and coaches around the NFL.

Nick Wright explained what makes Josh Allen rank over Joe Burrow

Undoubtedly, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs last season—a run few expected. Despite falling just short, Allen’s performance was enough to change minds, including that of First Things First co-host Nick Wright.

During a segment on the FS1 debate show, Wright acknowledged that while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had previously been considered the second-best QB in the league, Allen overtook him last season, not because Burrow underperformed, but because of how exceptional Allen was. He emphasized that many doubted the Bills had enough talent to make a deep playoff run, yet Allen delivered with limited support.

Some even argued Allen should rank above Mahomes. However, like Adam Jones, others—such as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo—still view Burrow as the top quarterback.

But for Wright, Allen’s MVP season and second career trip to the conference title game made the difference. “For him to win league MVP with those weapons around him, to do what he did—get his team to a second career conference championship game—that, to me, elevated him ahead of Joe. I’ve always been a Joe Burrow guy… I just think Josh Allen, at this point, is a better player,” Wright explained.

And judging by the discussion, it seems others on the panel agreed.