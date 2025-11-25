Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Takes Drastic Step After Apologizing for NFL Suspension

Essentials Inside The Story Ja’Marr Chase issues a public apology for the actions that led to his suspension

His online presence shows a notable shift in the aftermath of the incident

The fallout now comes down to a financial hit, the apology, and the step he took afterward

After a one-game suspension and a $500,000 hit to his wallet, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is looking to do more than just return to the field; he is trying to get his reputation back on track. For Ja’Marr Chase, the apology that ensued was just the first step; his next move showed a clear attempt to silence the noise and control the narrative following his costly on-field outburst.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To my team, fans, the Bengals organization, the Steelers organization, and the NFL community: Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh,” Ja’Marr Chase wrote in a public apology posted 17 hours ago on Instagram.

“What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport-or in life-for that level of disrespect. I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am- not as a competitor, teammate, or person. I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team. This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won’t let it happen again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The apology letter went on for a few more paragraphs – but that’s not all. The 25-year-old has now disabled any commenting interaction from the public across his entire Instagram account. For a player who’s usually known to be interactive with his fans, this was a drastic step to take on his part.

The incident for which he was suspended happened late in the fourth quarter of the Week 11 clash. Chase and Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey got into a heated exchange. Ramsey took a swipe at Chase’s helmet and grabbed his facemask. Ultimately, the Steelers’ DB was ejected from the game. However, things escalated when it came to light that Chase had spat on Ramsey.

The NFL suspended Chase for unsportsmanlike conduct under Rule 12, which penalizes behavior “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This meant Chase would sit out the Bengals’ Week 12 matchup against the Patriots, costing him $448,333 in salary and $58,823 in bonuses, plus a $14,491 fine (as reported by Fox News), i.e., a total loss of $521,647. His appeal was denied, and the suspension stood firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ja’Marr expressed remorse not only to the Steelers organization but also to his “coaches, teammates, and organization.” He took ownership of letting his emotions get the better of him during what has been a frustrating season for the Bengals.

He acknowledged that instead of leading with calm and class, he failed in his role as a team leader. However, the most personal part of Chase’s statement came when he turned directly to the people who wear his jersey and defend him every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja’Marr Chase has a message for his fans

“Finally, I want to apologize to my fans. I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted. I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity, I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened,” Chase further wrote in his statement.

That admission hit harder because Chase initially denied spitting on Ramsey, a player known for his notorious ways on the field. But video evidence clearly showed him spitting in Ramsey’s direction.

“He spit on me,” Ramsey said on Sunday, via ESPN. “I don’t give a f— about football after that, respectfully. I’m always going to be all for trash talking, s— talking, things like that. I actually enjoy that part of the game. I think that people know that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, now Chase promised in his apology to set a higher standard for himself moving forward. As the Bengals try to shake off a tough season, the next chapter for Chase will be about more than stats.