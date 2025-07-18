Bengals’ Joe Burrow Requests Cincinnati’s Help & Challenges Major Issues with His Foundation

“I’m an Ohio guy. I love the people, love the place. It’s been great”, Joe Burrow had said a few years ago. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has always been vocal about his deep connection to the fan base in Cincinnati. Growing up in the same area where he plays now has been a major contributor to his success. In the NFL, Burrow has set many records for the Bengals, including the highest passer rating of 108.5 for a single season just last year. However, his connection to the Cincinnati people goes far beyond football.

In October 2022, Burrow established the Joe Burrow Foundation alongside his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, to uplift the underprivileged and underserved people of Cincinnati. Now in 2025, he’s raised over $1.1 MILLION for the second year in a row. With quiet determination and deep-rooted pride in his roots, the Bengals quarterback is now stepping up to ask Cincinnati for something greater than cheers. He’s asking for help.

Recently, the Joe Burrow Foundation made an Instagram post with a call to action: “Calling all restaurants in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge, and southeast Ohio – join team #9 on September 9th! Restaurant registration for Dine for Nine 2025 is NOW OPEN.” This initiative comes after Burrow made headlines a few weeks ago by pledging over $1 million at his annual golf invitational to strengthen the foundation’s efforts.

“Coming from southeast Ohio…There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too”. Joe Burrow spoke these words tearfully in 2019 during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. That moment marked more than personal success. It sparked national attention on food insecurity and became the catalyst for what would become his foundation.

With Dine for 9, Burrow invites the community to turn a simple act into meaningful change. It gives people an opportunity to raise funds and DO GOOD for Cincinnati and Athens. This community-driven campaign is a call for people to dine at participating restaurants throughout Cincinnati. These restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to advance the mission of the Foundation.

However, the mission behind this initiative goes beyond just raising funds. While Dine for 9 rallies public support, Burrow and his foundation are working behind the scenes to tackle the deeper, more complex issues affecting families in the regions they serve.

Challenges being tackled by the Joe Burrow Foundation

A few months ago, Joe Burrow joined the 30th annual Menu of Hope as a special guest. While talking to the host of the event, he said, “Growing up, you see a lot of things and at the time you don’t even know what’s going on. Like we had teammates that would have to sleep in the locker room after the games. We would come inside and want to just get a run and get lifting. We would have teammates that had to stay in the locker room after cause they didn’t have parents or a car to get to practice.”

These experiences shaped Burrow’s view of the world. The QB revealed how he has come to realise what’s going on with the people in his community. He also reflected on how he has gone through a lot of adversities in the last few years, with injuries and tough seasons in the NFL. Going through all that has made him focus on what matters the most, and for him, it turns out to be the place where he came from. He established the Joe Burrow Foundation to shed light on the good and bad parts of the community he grew up.

The foundation tackles structural issues head-on, especially those tied to hunger and childhood mental health. To make a long-term impact, the foundation works closely with schools, nonprofits, and local health providers. Together, they offer programs that provide grocery assistance, school-based counseling services, and emergency support to families.

One major challenge that remains is access. In many parts of southeast Ohio and Louisiana, families struggle to find mental health services nearby. Therefore, the foundation is developing mobile mental health clinics that bring therapy and resources directly to schools and neighborhoods. This model allows children to get the help they need without barriers.

Additionally, the foundation supports schools through its Do Good Grant. It funds mental health programs, family resource centers, and educator support systems. With this assistance, schools can expand their reach and create safe environments where students can thrive both emotionally and academically.

Therefore, Joe Burrow’s request to Cincinnati is more than a fundraising pitch. It is a heartfelt plea for unity and compassion. By supporting Dine for 9, the city isn’t just backing a campaign. It’s standing behind the foundation’s mission to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry or feels invisible because of their struggles. Moreover, it’s about hope, healing, and a hometown hero lifting his community alongside him. Joe Burrow wants to make sure every member of his community has a chance to succeed.