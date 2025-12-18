Bengals Legend Believes Joe Burrow Is On His Way Out After QB Puts Front Office on Trade Notice

For Joe Burrow, this year has been nothing short of humbling, with an injury derailing him like never before. But the ultimate gut punch probably came this week against Baltimore, where Cincy got crushed 0-24. It marked the first time in Burrow’s career that the Bengals faced a shutout loss. All these setbacks have now led a Bengals legend to put into words what’s already being whispered across the league.

“That’s the frustration of like, I’m [Burrow’s] a winner. I can’t keep losing like this,” former Bengal wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh said on the Speakeasy podcast. “When he said that, he was talking to the Bengals indirectly. Y’all better do something about this. Don’t give me this. Oh, you wanted all these players on offense. Don’t you know I follow the NFL. I see what the Eagles and Detroit Lions are doing. Get it done or else. And that’s what I felt like when he was saying, And he’s leaving that doubt like, we don’t turn this around. Then I gotta go somewhere else,”

What TJ said captures the exact fear gripping Cincy right now, as their star quarterback looks contemplative and genuinely down in his demeanor. Fans and insiders can sense the frustration bubbling over. And honestly, it makes total sense when you look at another legendary quarterback who did the same.

Tom Brady did something similar by leaving New England after 20 years to join Tampa Bay. Brady cited better weapons around him and other factors that would let TB12 perform at his peak. We all saw how it paid off. Brady took Tampa Bay straight to a Super Bowl victory in the 2020 season.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 22: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks to pass during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241222142

To be fair, Burrow did everything he could to not let his injury derail the whole year. He went down with a Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2, and it was speculated to be a season-ender. But Burrow battled back in just over 70 days. Even with his heroic return, though, it only got the Bengals one lone win.

“Because [Burrow] felt like [he] could turn this thing around, and we were this close to doing it. And now we can’t even get back to the playoffs,” TJ added. “And when you get to the Super Bowl that young, you think, Oh, we good. We getting right back next year. You can’t get to the playoffs. And so now is the Bengals. They got to be on high alert.”

Those words hit hard, but it’s Burrow’s own media sessions that are really blowing things up even more. Right after that Week 15 loss, the tension escalated fast, leaving everyone wondering what’s next.

Joe Burrow’s future with the Bengals is suddenly hanging in the balance

The quarterback has tried to downplay his comments about not having “fun” while playing, brushing it off as frustration at the moment. But his Wednesday press conference just added another layer of drama. Reporters pushed him about his future, and his answers left the door wide open.

“You think about a lot of things,” said Burrow.

When pressed on the possibility of seeing himself elsewhere next year. The quarterback responded, “I can’t see that, no.” He added that “crazy things can happen” in the NFL, even citing the Micah Parsons trade as an example.

The big problem with trading or cutting Burrow lies in his massive contract. He signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Bengals back in 2023. If the Bengals keep him, they’re looking at a $47 million cap hit next year. Cut him in 2026, and they’re stuck with a whopping $56 million in dead money that could cripple the roster.

The only cleaner financial exits for Cincy come later. Dead money drops to $36 million in 2027 or just $15 million in 2028. That buys time, but it doesn’t solve the immediate pressure.

But for Burrow as a player, it’s all about performance and what he can do to lead a team to victory. Rings matter more than dollars. This year, the quarterback has failed to reach the playoffs for the third straight time, with the Bengals sitting at 4-10. That record stings, and it’s fueling talk that the front office better wake up, or risk losing their franchise guy.