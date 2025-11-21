Bengals Likely to Take Massive Joe Burrow Risk Ahead of Patriots Clash, Per Insider

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already missed major game time this year. However, no one expected the franchise to open its 21-day practice window, which suggests he might return to the field sooner than expected. The Week 12 game against the Patriots has suddenly become a lot more exciting. NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes he will start in the next game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“All signs are pointing to Joe Burrow being the starting quarterback on Sunday. I’m not saying it is happening yet, but I’m saying you put all the pieces together. This is very possible,” he said on November 20.

Rapoport continued that Burrow had a full practice session and took the quarterback snaps while their veteran starter, Joe Flacco, practiced in a limited capacity because of his right shoulder injury. However, the Bengals will be taking a major risk as the usual recovery time for such a turf toe injury is 3 months. But Rapoport noted that it has been more than 2 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, there is a high chance of him being fully healthy if the Bengals decide to go ahead with him as the starter in Week 12. But that would require a clearance from the team doctors. Moreover, it becomes a lot more risky as they are already behind the playoff qualification with a 3-7 record after 11 weeks. Burrow doesn’t have to only return, but he has to win all the remaining seven games.

The AFC conference already has 2 teams (Bills and Chargers) sitting in the wild card spots with 7 wins. If they somehow win six games, their record 9-8 might not be enough to take them into the playoffs. Joe Burrow missed the postseason with a 9-8 record last year as well. So, the Bengals would be asking a huge production from their injury-returned signal caller, in case he returns against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no official update on whether Burrow will really start, the head coach, Zac Taylor, and wide receiver Tee Higgins are confident about his abilities.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengals are trying to balance the Joe Burrow situation

Taylor did not name him as the starter during his Wednesday press conference. But on Thursday, he talked to Thom Brennaman of Cincinnati’s WLW 700 radio and highlighted how he is going ahead with Burrow’s return.

“I’m not there yet. One day of practice isn’t going to lead to that decision yet,” Taylor said if Joe Brrr would be the starter against the Pats. But when asked about his decision, if Burrow told him he was good to go, “Yeah! And that’s my job, to balance all the information and protect the player, and make the best decision possible.”

That’s the scenario in the AFC North. But Higgins saw Joe Burrow in practice. He admitted that Joe Cool was playing like Week 1 when he threw for 113 passing yards and 1 touchdown. The Bengals won that game. But he also failed to give any concrete information on whether Burrow will play against the Pats.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than anything, his return would make the division exciting. The Steelers are playing under veteran Aaron Rodgers, the Ravens under the league star Lamar Jackson, while the Browns have finally decided to go ahead with rookie Shedeur Sanders. Fans are waiting to see if they activate him. They are waiting for the fireworks.