Bengals Make Final Decision on Joe Burrow & Joe Flacco Ahead of Patriots Game: Report

For a 3-7 team, hope is a rare commodity. But for the Cincinnati Bengals, a small update on Joe Burrow’s status feels like a season-saving lifeline. And ahead of a must-win game against the Patriots, the team has made its most definitive statement yet on Burrow’s immediate future.

“QB Joe Burrow, attempting to come back just over two months after surgery to repair Grade 3 turf toe,” Ian Rapoport recently reported. “Won’t be moved to the active roster just yet, source said. He’ll remain on IR. Joe Flacco starts, once again. But Burrow’s time is coming.”

In short, Joe Flacco will start once again against the New England Patriots. The Bengals are in no hurry to rush Burrow back, even though he’s shown promise by participating fully in practice midweek and only limited on Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor emphasizes that while Burrow is eager and physically prepared, his health and long-term recovery must come first.

“He’s tried to put himself in a position to be ready to go,” Taylor said on Friday. “I have to take into account what’s best for him. He’s coming back off an injury. He’s been out for a long time. I know he’s of the right mindset and has done everything he can physically.”

While still positive news, it does little to change the current outlook, with the team’s playoff hopes already slipping away. Still, the Who Dey Nation could get to see their star under the NFL lights again soon. There is optimism that Burrow will be back for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Baltimore Ravens. But for now, Flacco remains the man under center.

Joe Flacco is hopeful for a QB spot in 2026

Flacco’s season has been a tough ride. Despite his experience, he’s struggled to find consistency. While he did deliver a historical game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the overall results haven’t been promising. His current record with Cincinnati stands at 1-4.

Still, Flacco himself remains hopeful for opportunities next season.

“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Flacco told ESPN. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”

While Flacco remains confident, his performances have been a mixed bag. Neither in Cincinnati nor with his former team this year, the Cleveland Browns, has he performed optimally. With the Browns, he started four games and had a 1-3 record.

For now, the Bengals’ immediate future hinges on Flacco’s arm and Burrow’s recovery timeline. The team’s playoff hopes hang by a thread, but the promise of Burrow’s eventual return breathes new life into Cincinnati’s season.

With the Patriots surging and Joe Flacco locked in as the starter, the road only gets steeper from here. Cincinnati’s slipping playoff hopes take another hit as they walk into a matchup against one of the league’s hottest teams, and without Joe Burrow to steady the ship, the margin for error has never been thinner.