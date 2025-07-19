Bengals News: Mike Brown Flips Front Office Upside Down as Trey Hendrickson Leads Locker Room Defiance

For over three decades, the Bengals have moved to the rhythm of one family’s instincts. The Brown name isn’t just on the mailbox, it’s imprinted on every layer of the organization. Mike Brown, son of Paul, has run Cincinnati like a small business in the middle of a billion-dollar league. Frugal by design. Loyal to a fault. Change? That’s never really been the family brand. But this week, something happened that suggests even the most unbending structures eventually give a little.

The Bengals promoted three longtime internal fixtures, Steven Radicevic, Mike Potts, and Trey Brown, to assistant general manager roles, a first in franchise history. It’s not just semantics. These are critical voices now with formal titles, and that changes how decisions are made. Radicevic has been the team’s contract guru and cap manager for years, instrumental in deals for Joe Burrow and Logan Wilson. Potts, the Director of College Scouting since 2015, helped architect Cincinnati’s recent draft run, Ja’Marr Chase, Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill, all part of the turnaround. And Trey Brown? He’s been everywhere, Eagles, Patriots, even the XFL, and brings an edge few in the league office can match.

The decision comes at a time when the contract holdout is causing them concern. It’s a statement. And Trey Hendrickson is making it loud.

The Bengals’ Pro Bowl pass rusher has become the most visible face of a growing standoff inside Cincinnati’s locker room, as three players, Hendrickson, rookie defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, and a still-unsigned second-round pick LB Demetrius Knight, continue to hold out. What started as individual negotiations has taken on a new tone, quiet defiance, and turned collective.

