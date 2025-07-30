Bengals News: Terry McLaurin’s Win Over Minor Issue Triggers Surprise Return From Trey Hendrickson

Terry McLaurin remains firm in his stance on his contract situation and has kept a close eye on recent developments. Garrett Wilson signed a four-year deal with the Jets worth nearly $130 million, while DK Metcalf—another member of McLaurin’s draft class—inked a $132 million deal with the Steelers. McLaurin wants a similar contract from the Washington Commanders. But there’s one key difference between him and his peers that continues to complicate negotiations.

Despite the ongoing drama, McLaurin recently ended his extended holdout — the second major one to wrap up this offseason. He’s finally back with the team, but little has changed. Though he was present earlier in the offseason, McLaurin skipped most of the voluntary OTAs and missed mandatory minicamp over the contract dispute, potentially incurring $105,000 in fines. Still, on July 27, he reported to training camp — signaling a return, even if a new deal hasn’t materialized yet. And so will Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, at least, that’s what the rumors suggest.

As for recent developments, the Commanders added McLaurin back to the active roster but on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury. This follows nearly four missed days of training camp. As a result, they’ll fine him an additional $200,000, bringing his total fines to over $300,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, contract negotiations are still ongoing. As Grant Paulsen pointed out, McLaurin’s demands are rooted in his experience. But the sticking point with the team appears to be his age. Both Metcalf and Wilson are still in their 20s, while McLaurin recently turned 30. “Perhaps the biggest issue in the stalemate between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin? The team believes his age is crucial in determining his future value and should factor into comparisons. The player believes his experience—years in the league—should matter more than his age,” Paulsen wrote.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As per Pro-Football Reference, over the last 10 years, only nine receivers aged 31 or older have surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, and just seven of them started and played in every game that season. However, it is also notable how McLaurin is impressive, having barely missed any games.

Regarding his contract, the Commanders’ #17 has never publicly stated his demands. But with the current wide receiver market seeing players earn nearly $30 million per year, he is likely seeking a similar deal. McLaurin has one year left on the three-year deal that he signed in 2022, with an average annual value of about $22.8 million.

Now, while the chatter around McLaurin’s contract continues, his recent move may have inspired another NFL player stuck in a similar situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Trey Hendrickson finally end his holdout?

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ star edge rusher was earlier reported to be working out independently in Jacksonville, Florida. He had openly expressed his discomfort with the deal offered by the Bengals and held out on the mandatory minicamp. Hendrickson missed nearly five days of the training camp, which took his fines up to nearly $250,000. As per Adam Schefter, Hendrickson has reported to the Bengals now.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin ended his holdout Saturday, and now Trey Hendrickson is returning to Cincinnati from Florida in time to report Wednesday,” he wrote on X. Though present at the team complex and participating in meetings, Hendrickson has yet to take the field, as he continues to push for a new long-term contract.

The Bengals# 91 will earn $15.8 million in base salary this season with a cap hit of $18.7 million. However, he is seeking a contract that aligns with the league’s highest-paid pass rushers, specifically, a deal with stronger long-term guarantees.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m not looking to offend Trey by saying something, and I’m not looking to try to justify where we are. I think we’re in a good spot. I hope this thing comes together soon, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” owner Mike Brown said earlier. With the season approaching, both franchises face mounting pressure to secure their instrumental players.