Bengals Rookie Reveals True Character of Veteran Who Requested Trade Amid Trey Hendrickson Update

The Cincinnati Bengals are not slowing down. After last week’s win, the vibes were alive again on Thursday as the team hit the practice field. The big headline? Trey Hendrickson was back out there after battling a hip injury. However, he was limited. But there’s another story brewing, too, which is related to Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who has now officially requested a trade. So, how is the team feeling about him?

In a recent interview, rookie Barrett Carter opened up about Wilson’s true character. Despite Wilson’s reduced snaps, Carter made it clear there’s been no tension between them. “It hasn’t changed our relationship at all,” Carter told ESPN. “I still lean on him heavily with stuff, still ask him questions every single day. He’s been a great leader, just like the man he is, since the day I got here.”

Even Wilson feels the same about his competitor. In a previous interview, the veteran linebacker stated: “I put my arm around him and I told (Barrett), I said, ‘There’s gonna be no hard feelings between us. Just know that I’m not gonna change who I am. I still want to help you out. I know I’ve played a lot of football and there’s thing I can still pour into you.’ I told myself I’m not gonna change who I am because of a time of adversity in my life.” Why?

Because for the Wyoming product, he wants to look back on his career after retirement and feel proud of being a good human and teammate, someone who supported his team even in adversity. So, despite the trade request, Wilson is still working cordially with his teammates.

Wilson has started all seven games this season, yet his role has kept shrinking. The coaching staff has leaned heavily on young players: Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. to handle most of the defensive snaps.

For instance, in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Wilson was on the field for just 19.7% of defensive plays. Later, the team lost, 27-18. However, he saw a bump in the Steelers game, where he played about 45.6% of the snaps, and the team won. If we talk about the stats, in total, Wilson has recorded 41 total tackles (17 solo), along with 1 fumble recovery through seven games.

Besides him, even Trey Hendrickson seemed to be the hottest name ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Although after taking a day-to-day approach to the injury that prevented Hendrickson from playing, the DE is back into practice and will likely play on Sunday. But let’s not forget that Hendrickson is also considered a “big-time trade target” this season.

Teams like Eagales and the Cowboys might be the perfect spots for the defensive end as they both need a solid pass rusher. Similarly, for Logan Wilson, one question remains: where does he go next?

Which teams will be interested in Logan Wilson, besides Trey Hendrickson’s trade rumors?

The Bengals no longer see Wilson as a starter, but the linebacker still carries value. He’s owed just over $3 million on his base salary for the rest of the season and has two more years left on his $36 million deal. So, if the right offer lands, it makes sense for him to move on. As per reports, a few teams have already emerged as possible fits.

First up, the Dallas Cowboys. They are desperate for linebacker help. The run defense has been leaky, plagued by bad angles, missed tackles, and poor communication. Even with DeMarvion Overshown expected back in Week 11, it’s not enough. And Overshown won’t be manning the middle. That’s where Wilson fits perfectly. He could slide in as an instant upgrade over Kenneth Murray and bring the steady, physical presence the Cowboys need.

Then there’s Indianapolis. The Colts have quietly been reuniting with old Bengals faces like it’s part of the plan. Mike Hilton (IR) and Germaine Pratt are already there, and adding Wilson would continue the trend. The only question is, how do they split reps? Zaire Franklin and Pratt start right now, but Wilson knows Lou Anarumo’s system inside out. So, if anyone can find a way to make it work, it’s Lou.

Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers should be dialing up for the player. Losing Fred Warner changed everything. Dee Winters is the only steady hand left, and Nick Martin’s injuries haven’t helped. Wilson could step in, take pressure off the young guys, and restore balance. With Tatum Bethune and Luke Gifford shifting back to their natural backup spots, it just makes too much sense for both sides.

But if we ask Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, he is sure that Wilson remains in the Bengals’ plans. So let’s see how things go from here, and how Trey Hendrickson and co. approach Week 8.