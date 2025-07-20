Bengals Silently Announce Long-Suspected News as Joe Burrow Gets Major Roster Update

You know that moment in a tense game? When the stadium holds its breath, not for the flashy touchdown, but for that unheralded defender who slides into position just in time? The one whose name might not dominate headlines but whose absence screams louder than any crowd? That’s the space Dax Hill has occupied in Cincinnati’s defensive huddle – a crucial, often-overlooked note waiting to crescendo.

On a quiet Saturday, while fans were likely debating Joe Burrow’s latest deep ball or Chase’s route‑running artistry, the Bengals made an announcement without fanfare: Dax Hill wasn’t placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Hill’s clearance signals first note in Bengals’ defensive rebuild

It came as a whisper, but in Bengals‑land, it echoed like a gong. As trusted Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia noted, “The fact that Dax Hill wasn’t announced on the PUP Saturday is a positive sign that he’s been cleared and ready to start camp on the field. Of course, there’s time between now and Wednesday, the first day of camp practice, but still a good sign.”

This silent update speaks volumes. Hill, recovering from a Week 5 torn ACL suffered against Baltimore last season, has been medically cleared. He’s suiting up for training camp. For a defense that often felt like Burrow’s Achilles heel during his record‑shattering 4,918‑yard, 43‑TD 2024 campaign, this is the first, crucial movement in a needed defensive symphony.

Think of Hill as the Bengals’ versatile chess piece – a defensive Swiss Army knife DC Al Golden desperately needs back on the board. Drafted 31st overall in 2022 as a safety out of Michigan (clocking a blistering 4.38 s 40‑yard dash), Hill’s journey has been about adaptation. He cut his teeth with 16 tackles as a rookie, then exploded in 2023: leading all Bengals DBs with a hefty 110 tackles (72 solo), adding 1.5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 11 pass breakups.

He wasn’t just filling gaps; he was making plays, becoming the first Bengals DB since 2020 to crack the century mark in tackles. Last season’s shift to cornerback was a bold experiment cut tragically short after just five games (25 tackles, 1 sack, 2 PDs), but the early returns, including a stellar 90.2 PFF grade in his preseason CB debut, hinted at elite potential outside.

His absence left a void. While Burrow was slinging dimes, the defense often felt porous. Remember that sinking feeling watching opponents march downfield? Hill’s return isn’t just about plugging a hole; it’s about adding a dynamic, coverage‑savvy playmaker who can wear multiple hats.

As Petraglia added, echoing Hill’s own minicamp optimism, “Hill had expressed hope in minicamp he would be cleared to start camp.” That hope is now reality. CB coach Charles Burks has already mapped out the plan: “Once he’s cleared to play… I’m going to put him in position to cover and blitz.”

Hill’s return hits the right notes for Burrow and the Bengals

Imagine Hill’s speed and instincts unleashed from the slot or outside – a blur disrupting timing, snuffing out screens, or crashing down on a blitz. His 2024 PFF coverage grade (68.2) and elite pass‑rush mark (81.8) in limited snaps showcase this rare duality.

For Burrow, it’s like finally upgrading your offensive line in ‘Madden’ – suddenly, your star QB isn’t constantly operating in panic mode. Burrow’s brilliance carried the Bengals through defensive lapses last year, but asking him to win weekly shootouts is unsustainable.

A healthy, versatile Hill patrolling the secondary means tighter coverage, fewer explosive plays surrendered, and crucially, more possessions for Burrow’s high‑octane offense. It means the defense might actually get a stop when it matters, turning potential 38–35 losses into 31–24 wins. It shifts the entire team dynamic.

via Imago

Hill himself acknowledged the fluidity of his role under Golden, noting his position was still “up in the air,” but his confidence in the scheme is clear. His deliberate rehab path – from the side fields in May OTAs, to running and cutting in June, to full clearance now – mirrors the precision he shows on the field.

He targeted camp, stating, “I’m hopeful in the next couple of weeks… probably right before [camp],” emphasizing a focus on full‑speed reps when it counts. That calculated approach, that quiet confidence, defines him.

The Bengals signaled their long‑term belief by picking up his fifth‑year option. 2025 is his prove‑it year, post‑injury, in a scheme built to maximize his unique skills. His return isn’t just about tackles or pass breakups; it’s about changing the defensive rhythm. It’s about giving Burrow the supporting cast his MVP‑caliber talent deserves, not just on offensively, but defensively too.

The silent PUP non‑announcement wasn’t just procedural; it was the first, resonant note in the Bengals’ defensive comeback song. And if Dax Hill hits the right chords, the entire symphony – led by Maestro Burrow – could finally play in perfect harmony. The curtain rises on camp on Wednesday. Hill is cleared. The defense just got its most versatile weapon back. Now, the music begins!