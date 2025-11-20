Bengals Slammed for Jeopardizing Joe Burrow’s Health as Zac Taylor Fights to Save His Job

For a 3-7 team, the return of a franchise quarterback should be a celebration, but in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow’s comeback is sounding alarms about the franchise’s priorities. Burrow is planning a return very soon. But with his team struggling in the AFC North, experts believe that head coach Zac Taylor is pushing his quarterback, as another disappointing season could end his time in downtown Cincinnati.

“This team to me is so far away that I can’t believe they’re rushing him. I find this to be wild,” Evan Cohen said on the UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio show. “I find this to be another example of Joe Burrow running this team, and no one standing in his way. Someone needs to protect Joe Burrow from himself.”

Veteran Radio host Evan Cohen has also called out the Bengals for allowing Joe Burrow to push for a return. The host went on to admit that Burrow was among the “Top 5 quarterbacks in the league” and a “MVP candidate.” But Cohen thought that, given how far behind the Bengals were, it made no sense to rush Burrow.

Cohen highlighted how far Cincinnati is from securing a playoff spot, as they will miss wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the upcoming game against the New England Patriots. Notably, there was one analyst who believed that there was a reason for the eagerness around Burrow’s return.

“With Cincinnati in danger of a third consecutive season without a playoff berth, coach Zac Taylor would welcome Burrow’s return,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “After all, the Bengals’ organization could be taking a hard look at the operation in the offseason as a hopeful season turns sour.”

A look back at NFL history shows the risks of rushing injured stars. When the Washington Commanders pushed Robert Griffin III through a knee injury, or the Colts tried to bring back Andrew Luck too soon, both situations ended in long-term setbacks.

Despite these facts and concerns making the rounds, is there a chance for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback to actually return this coming Sunday?

Zac Taylor answers questions about Joe Burrow’s return for Week 12

After suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Joe Burrow has been on the sidelines and has been eagerly waiting to make his comeback. Initially, there was a belief that the 28-year-old would not return until December. But with the Bengals shockingly opening his 21-day practice window, there’s speculation about a possible return very soon.

Addressing this possibility, head coach Zac Taylor has dropped a cryptic update on Burrow potentially being ready to play in Week 12 when asked about his plans to start him.

“I wish I had a decision today. I’m going to take in all the information…” Zac Taylor revealed while speaking with 700WLW.

The Bengals face a high-stakes decision. They can bring Joe Burrow back for Week 12 and risk further injury, or hold him out and protect both his health and the team’s long-term prospects. How they handle this next chapter could define not just the remainder of the season, but Burrow’s future in Cincinnati.