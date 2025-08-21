Bengals Take Next Steps to Appease Joe Burrow After Frontrunner Emerges in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks

The heartbeat of a city pulses through the spirals of its quarterback. In Cincinnati, that rhythm is set by Joe Burrow, a maestro whose symphony of precision has often been played behind a fragile curtain and to the defensive accompaniment of a struggling orchestra. On ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Ryan Clark painted a stark picture of the challenge ahead for Cincinnati, emphasizing the defensive woes that have plagued the team. “We’ve watched people run for more miles against the Cincinnati Bengals than David Goggins,” Clark stated bluntly. His critique cut to the core of the issue, pointing directly at the unresolved contract stalemate with the team’s defensive anchor.

“If you’re Joe Burrow, the reason you are out in preseason is because you know you have to score 40.” Clark’s prognosis was grim, predicting games where Burrow could put up 38, maybe 41 points, “and you still catch an L.” This brings us to the epicenter of the storm: Trey Hendrickson. The four-time Pro Bowler, who has terrorized quarterbacks to the tune of a league-leading 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, is the key to stabilizing that defense. Yet, he remains in a contract “hold-in,” present at camp but not practicing, a silent testament to a negotiation stuck on the rocks of guaranteed money.

A dissonant note has been holding the entire composition back, and the front office is now taking the next steps to appease Burrow. NFL insider Baker Breadman reported a “significant” increase in discussions between the Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks, with a potential framework of a rare 1-for-1 swap: Hendrickson for running back Kenneth Walker III.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Seattle, a team sitting on $34.6 million in cap space, adding a disruptor of Hendrickson’s elite caliber—a player with 83 pressures and a top-tier 46.77% pass-rush win rate in 2024, per PFF—could be the final piece for head coach Mike Macdonald to transform a good defense into an elite one. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah endorsed the logic, stating, “It’s a window thing… I think this is a gettable division for them right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the Bengals, acquiring the 24-year-old Walker would be a direct move to bolster the offense around Burrow. Despite battling injuries that limited him to 11 starts last season, hauling 153 carries in 573 Yards and 7 TDs, Walker’s explosive, tackle-breaking style—he led the league with 0.42 avoided tackles per attempt in 2024—would add a dynamic, cost-controlled weapon to a backfield in need of a spark. It’s a gamble, swapping a known defensive commodity for offensive potential, but one that speaks directly to the mission of building a fortress around their quarterback.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Through it all, Burrow’s voice has been a steady, supportive drumbeat for his teammate. He understands Hendrickson’s value extends far beyond the stat sheet. “He brings an intensity that is very unique… more so walking around, meetings, team meeting, training room, stuff like that,” Burrow noted, highlighting the cultural weight Hendrickson carries.

His public advocacy has been clear: “He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is.” But Burrow is also a pragmatist, acknowledging the bleak possibility of his absence: “It’s not one that I think would make us a better team.”

Burrow’s team’s dilemma: Pay the sack artist or roll the dice on a trade

According to an NFL executive speaking to Hondo Carpenter of Raiders On SI, that frontrunner is the Las Vegas Raiders. “I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners,” the executive said, citing Tom Brady and owner Mark Davis’s win-now mentality and GM John Spytek’s boldness.

The fit is intriguingly lethal; pairing Hendrickson with the recently extended Maxx Crosby would instantly create the most fearsome pass-rushing duo in the league. With over $34 million in cap space, Las Vegas can not only absorb his current deal but also make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders.

via Imago December 01, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson 91 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241201_zma_c04_552 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The question for Cincinnati becomes: if not a new contract, what is the return? Would a package built around a former first-round pick like Tyree Wilson or a promising young offensive lineman be enough to justify losing a player of his caliber?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bengals’ initial offer, reportedly in the $35 million per year range, lacks the upfront security Hendrickson seeks. Owner Mike Brown remains publicly optimistic, noting, “It always gets done,” but the clock is ticking toward a September 7th opener in Cleveland. The impasse has forced the front office to listen, and a clear frontrunner has emerged in the Hendrickson trade talks.

This is the high-stakes calculus the Bengals now face. Every passing day is a step toward a resolution, be it a last-minute deal that keeps a superstar in stripes or a franchise-altering trade that brings back capital to fortify the roster elsewhere. The goal is singular and undeniable: to appease Joe Burrow not with words, but with action. They must provide him with a team that doesn’t require him to be perfect, just to be Joe. The next move will define not just this season, but the entire era of Bengals football that he commands.