Bengals TE Almost Missed Travis Kelce’s Wedding After Mistaking Invitation for Prank

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding was something of a phenomenon, not just in the NFL community but in the music industry and Hollywood too. The event had a long list of high-profile guests, including NFL stars, A-list actors, and famous musicians. Amid them was Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki, who initially hadn’t expected to be part of the glitzy crowd milling around Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026. His digital invitation sat gathering dust for six weeks.

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During an interview with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Weekly talk show on October 9, Hoard asked about Gesicki and his wife’s experience at the “royal wedding”, seeing as the tight end had posted about their attendance on his Instagram. When asked whether he received a physical invitation card, Gesicki revealed the funny story of how he almost did not attend the wedding at all.

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“It was actually more like a digital invitation. So, it was on the phone, and honestly, I thought it was fake for the longest,” Gesicki said. “I didn’t answer for like six weeks, and then I got a call saying like, ‘Hey, are you going to answer this? And I was like, ‘Oh, I should probably get back to that.’ So, it was a really, really, really cool experience.”

Although they have never played together, Gesicki and Kelce have always maintained a mutual tone of friendly respect for each other. The Bengals tight end became acquainted with Kelce at Tight End University (TEU), the annual summit hosted by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. So, for Gesicki, receiving the invite was a pleasant surprise, since he was admittedly not that close to the Chiefs TE.

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Gesicki told Hoard that both his wife Halle and he had a fantastic time at Kelce’s wedding. The 31-year-old also admitted that he had spent a significant amount of his time watching people, awe-struck by the sheer number of noteworthy guests at the event.

“It was super cool. Such a really, really unique opportunity, with so many different um, faces and different people there,” the Bengals TE added. “At some points I’m just kind of catching myself just like aggressively people watching because there’s just so many different names and different people that are there. So super appreciative of Travis, you know, sending out that invitation.”

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What made the opportunity even more special for Gesicki is the fact that he is, by his own admission, a Swiftie. Fortuitously, he saw Swift when she made a surprise visit to the TEU in Nashville in June 2025 and performed her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

Gesicki Talks About His Love for Taylor Swift’s Music

While discussing Kelce and Swift’s wedding, Gesicki admitted that it was a little surreal for him to have the chance to celebrate a milestone event with an artist he never expected to personally know.

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“When you’re 10 years old, and you’re listening to music on the radio, you never think, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to be at that person’s wedding.’ It’s just, it’s crazy how it all comes together,” Gesicki said.

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He also revealed that his appreciation for Taylor Swift’s music came from having grown up with two older sisters who were both fans of her music as well. The tight end joked that he tried not to fanboy too much at the event and act like a “normal” person.

This is not the first time that Gesicki’s love for Swift’s music has been highlighted. His wife Halle spoke about it when the tight end met Swift in 2025.

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“He is a huge Taylor Swift fan,” Halle Gesicki said on the Beyond Sunday podcast. “I mean, he loves her music, he’s been to her concerts, he’s a huge fan, so he was definitely fangirling.”

Halle herself admitted that she was “heartbroken” because she had cancelled her visit to the Nashville event at the last minute and missed out on meeting Swift. Thankfully, Gesicki finally RSVP’d to the wedding, or Halle might have lost the perfect second opportunity to meet the pop star.