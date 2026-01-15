Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt Linked to Car Crash After Pleading Guilty to Reckless Driving

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt finds himself in an alarming situation just days after serving jail for reckless driving. New video evidence of the player’s late-night collision in November has resurfaced, revealing how it all unfolded. The mishap took place just one day after the cornerback suffered a season-ending injury during the match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Local 12 News reported that the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on November 15 in Covington, Kentucky. In the security camera footage from the neighborhood shared by reporter Meghan Mongillo, a black Jeep is speeding through a red light. It smashes into a parked red car on Scott Street and flips over before landing on its roof just outside the camera’s view. Police records show the vehicle involved in the crash is registered to Cam Taylor-Britt.

According to Mongillo, Taylor-Britt was a backseat passenger. Officers arriving at the crash found two badly damaged vehicles, but no one inside or nearby. Taylor-Britt was ultimately booked at the Hamilton County Jail. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and driving without a license , with the latter off from another incident, .

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.