Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt Sentenced to Jail: Everything We Know About Charges Against Him

After missing out on the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have been dealt a massive blow concerning cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The Bengals’ 2025 season ended with a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. After this defeat, Cam Taylor-Britt, who has been ruled out for the season since suffering a left foot injury in Week 11, has begun serving a five-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to traffic charges.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to reckless driving and an unclassified charge related to an incident in September, which involved an offense of driving without a license. Taylor-Britt was driving recklessly following a Bengals game while pedestrians were still in the area, according to a Cincinnati police officer.

According to court documents, a ticket was first filed on September 14, when the Cincinnati Bengals won 31-27 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A CPD officer accused Cam Taylor-Britt of driving recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way, near Paycor Stadium. The Bengals cornerback was seen crossing over the double yellow lines and squealing his tires while driving on a suspended license.

After this incident, Cam Taylor-Britt’s trial date was rescheduled to January 6, after the Bengals’ season ended. In court Tuesday morning, Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to driving without a license and reckless driving, while other charges against him were dismissed. According to court records, the 26-year-old was sentenced to five days of confinement for the reckless driving charge.

Cam Taylor-Britt was the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was part of Cincinnati’s starting lineup as a rookie, helping the Bengals advance to the AFC title game that season. He then had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and had three interceptions the following season while being a central part of the Bengals’ defense.

However, with the conclusion of this season, Taylor-Britt has completed the four years of his rookie contract, making him a free agent. It will be interesting to see how this incident impacts that decision for the Bengals’ cornerback, who spoke about his future in a recent interview.

Cam Taylor-Britt addresses free agency after the conclusion of his rookie deal

After a few decent years, the 2025 season ended up being a significant setback for Taylor-Britt. The star cornerback lost his job this season under new defensive coordinator Al Golden. He made two starts in eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury.

Hence, looking back at this time with the Bengals, Taylor-Britt addressed his upcoming free agency a day before his sentencing. He shared that while he hopes to return to Cincinnati, he wouldn’t mind moving to a new franchise for a fresh start to his career.

“I accept everything that’s happened,” Taylor-Britt said. “I think everything played out the way it’s supposed to. I’m very grateful for everything that happened. The ups and the downs built character and the man I am today.”

Now, only time will tell whether the Bengals’ front office will re-sign Cam Taylor-Britt or will let him go in the upcoming free agency, especially after his jail sentence.