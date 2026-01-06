Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt Sentenced to Jail: Everything We Know About Charges Against Him

After missing out on the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have been dealt a massive blow concerning cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The Bengals’ 2025 season ended with a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. After this defeat, Cam Taylor-Britt, who has been ruled out for the season since suffering a left foot injury in Week 11, has begun serving a five-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to traffic charges.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to reckless driving and an unclassified charge related to an incident in September, which involved an offense of driving without a license. Taylor-Britt was driving recklessly following a Bengals game while pedestrians were still in the area, according to a Cincinnati police officer.
Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor Britt just pleaded guilty to reckless driving and no license. He was sentenced to five days in jail and he’s headed there right now. The CPD officer says the reckless driving happened on Joe Nuxhall Way. pic.twitter.com/ivTIH8NfQR
According to court documents, a ticket was first filed on September 14, when the Cincinnati Bengals won 31-27 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. A CPD officer accused Cam Taylor-Britt of driving recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way, near Paycor Stadium. The Bengals cornerback was seen crossing over the double yellow lines and squealing his tires while driving on a suspended license.
After this incident, Cam Taylor-Britt’s trial date was rescheduled to January 6, after the Bengals’ season ended. In court Tuesday morning, Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty to driving without a license and reckless driving, while other charges against him were dismissed. According to court records, the 26-year-old was sentenced to five days of confinement for the reckless driving charge.
Cam Taylor-Britt was the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was part of Cincinnati’s starting lineup as a rookie, helping the Bengals advance to the AFC title game that season. He then had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and had three interceptions the following season while being a central part of the Bengals’ defense.
However, with the conclusion of this season, Taylor-Britt has completed the four years of his rookie contract, making him a free agent. It will be interesting to see how this incident impacts that decision for the Bengals’ cornerback, who spoke about his future in a recent interview.
Cam Taylor-Britt addresses free agency after the conclusion of his rookie deal
After a few decent years, the 2025 season ended up being a significant setback for Taylor-Britt. The star cornerback lost his job this season under new defensive coordinator Al Golden. He made two starts in eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury.
Hence, looking back at this time with the Bengals, Taylor-Britt addressed his upcoming free agency a day before his sentencing. He shared that while he hopes to return to Cincinnati, he wouldn’t mind moving to a new franchise for a fresh start to his career.
“I accept everything that’s happened,” Taylor-Britt said. “I think everything played out the way it’s supposed to. I’m very grateful for everything that happened. The ups and the downs built character and the man I am today.”
Now, only time will tell whether the Bengals’ front office will re-sign Cam Taylor-Britt or will let him go in the upcoming free agency, especially after his jail sentence.
