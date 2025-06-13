Bengals Captain Juggling 5 Roles Clarifies Locker Room’s Stance on Shemar Stewart Saga

“I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But in y’all’s case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games,” Shemar Stewart said while talking to reporters from what seemed to be his locker. This is a textbook example of how things can spiral fast in the NFL. What should’ve been a smooth start for the Bengals’ rookie is already off the rails. Shemar’s decision to skip mandatory minicamp until his contract is sorted says it all. Frustration’s brewing at the Stewart camp, and it’s not a good look on the Bengals.

The dispute started soon after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Shemar as the #17 overall. While other rookies inked a standard deal, which has been the case for a long time. Shemar received a contract that used language that would void his guarantees, raising eyebrows. Since then, he’s been trying to get the Bengals to make it right. What is also unusual is that Shemar has also refused to train with the Bengals by simply signing the injury waiver. Something that a lot of unsigned players have done to get back on the field. But Shemar doesn’t look in the mood to back off without fighting for what’s right.

Shemar’s stance has even gained the support of a few undisclosed teammates who have told him, “You’re doing the right thing.” While Shemar hasn’t revealed the names of the teammates, it hints at what they might be thinking. The Bengals’ captain, too, has spoken up about it. Paul Dehner Jr, who covers Bengals for The Athletic, posted Ted Karras‘ perspective on X. He wrote on how Karras “wears “about five different hats,” as an NFLPA exec, team captain, 10-year vet, etc,” and how that explains the complexities of the situation.

Ted Karras told Paul of how it wasn’t the ideal spring for their first-round pick because of the business aspect of the profession. “He has taken counsel from his camp. The main thing I want to say is I don’t think – to either of our defensive ends – there is any harboring of resentment in our locker room. I really hope both camps can figure this out because we have a really good team,” he said. In his statement, he also referred to Trey Hendrickson, who has been waiting for a contract from the Bengals for many months now. Trey, too, like Shemar, has skipped the training camp and has also threatened to skip the season as well if he doesn’t get an extension contract.

Talking about whether the current situation has distracted or disturbed the locker room, Karras said, “I don’t think it’s been a distraction. I think it has more been a distraction for the fans, mostly. I know Twitter is hot right now and Cincy Twitter doesn’t mess around … I think how it has played out has been probably unfortunate for both sides.” While it is good news that the locker room isn’t very affected by the current situation. The Bengals will really have to get their act together and faster. After all, a player’s patience can only last so long.

These contract disputes at the beginning of the year also included Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who also had to persist quite a bit for their extension contract. These recurring issues could be a concern for the team as the players’ discontent might rise. And as for the players, they might even start thinking twice before signing with the Bengals if such situations persist. As for the rookie and Trey, they might just have to wait, from the looks of it. However, Trey is not someone who just sits and waits silently. He’s been vocal about their ongoing issue before and has now even made a cryptic post for the Bengals.

Trey Hendrickson shares a message for the Bengals

Trey Hendrickson, just like Shemar Stewart, is getting impatient to see a contract in front of him. Being a senior in the team, Trey would’ve expected the management to handle the matter swiftly. But with nothing of that sort happening, there’s a wall being built between them. The result? Months of standoffs between the two, and now holdouts from Trey Hendrickson from the OTAs and the minicamp.

Trey Hendrickson has already stayed away from the OTAs. Now, it’s time for the mandatory minicamp, which the DE is also going to skip. In fact, the situation between the two parties has gotten so bad that Trey Hendrickson has even threatened to skip the season if the Bengals don’t give him the extension. In his final year of the previous contract, it is a little unfair for the Bengals, but with the frustration that Trey has, it is understandable.

Trey has now shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story for the Bengals. The story showed him in a running stance with the blood emoji, “🩸”, beside it. Signaling to the Bengals the hard work and the blood that he has sacrificed for the team, while silently protesting. It also showcases his mindset, saying that he is bleeding for every yard and ready to battle. Minutes after posting this, he did not show up for the minicamp, making his statement clear.

While Trey has communicated with the head coach, other players, especially Joe Burrow, have spoken in his support after Chase and Higgins. It remains to be seen whether the team values the support of key players like Joe Burrow and even the HC and gives Trey the much-wanted extension.