After several career achievements, including a Super Bowl win, an AFC Championship run, and a decade-long career in the league, former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C. J. Uzomah is now celebrating a personal milestone. Together with his wife, Yasmin Quintana Uzomah, Uzomah shared a joyous update from his personal life via social media, barely three months after officially calling it a career.

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Yasmin posted a carousel of pictures on her personal Instagram account recently, tagging Uzomah and announcing that a second child is on the way.

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“Three’s a crowd, four’s a party 💫,” she wrote. “So incredibly thankful, grateful, & EXCITED for the opportunity & strength to continue growing our family :)))”

The carousel featured three black-and-white pictures of the couple and their daughter. The first showed Uzomah and Yasmin posing together beside a bunch of balloons with an ultrasound scan in hand. The next two pictures included their daughter Blake Luna Uzomah in the frame, hugging Uzomah and running around, as the former tight end stood laughing.

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The former tight end announced his decision to retire officially on August 24, 2026, and signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Bengals so he could retire where his journey began. Uzomah was first drafted by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and remained with the team for the next seven years. He made the playoffs twice and led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2021, his last year with the team.

Although the former tight end played with the New York Jets for two years and with the Philadelphia Eagles after that, winning the Super Bowl during his lone season with the Eagles, he knew that he would always be a Bengal at heart.

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In fact, Uzomah even met Yasmin because of the Bengals. During an appearance on The Sports Gossip Show, the former tight end revealed that the equipment guys in Cincinnati asked if he knew her and pointed out her social media presence, which led to him reaching out to Yasmin. The couple went public with their relationship in 2023, when they started attending events together and appeared on each other’s social media.

They welcomed Blake Luna, nicknamed Blu, in May 2024, and got engaged in 2025. Uzomah tied the knot with Yasmin in a destination wedding at San José del Cabo, Mexico, in March 2026, which was attended by his then jets-teammates Zach Wilson and his wife, Nicollete, along with Denver Broncos quarterback Jarett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

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Uzomah’s March wedding also played a role in him hanging up his cleats as well. The former tight end admitted he wanted to slow down and spend more time with his family. And it seems the decision came just in time, before the tight end’s second child joins their family.

Soon after Uzomah’s announcement, comments congratulating them began pouring in, from friends and family, former teammates and their spouses, and of course, fans. Players from other sports and even former teammates’ exes congratulated the couple. Olivia Holzmacher, who was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s longtime college girlfriend before their split in 2024, for instance, was one of the many people to wish them well in the comments section of the post.

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“Bring it!!!!!!!” Holzmacher wrote.

“AHH congratulations 🥹 love you guysss🤍,” Nicolette Wilson, wrote.

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“Let’s goooo,” former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Nelson Taylor commented.

“Omg so sweet congratulations!!🥹🫶,” Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s wife, Kelsey Kay Johnson, wrote.

“LFG,” former NFL running back Tyler Gaffney wrote.

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“Congrats, dude!” Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg chimed in.

“Congrats!!!” sports reporter Michaela Bennett posted.