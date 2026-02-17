Bengals Demanded to Acquire Maxx Crosby for Joe Burrow’s Sake Amid Uncertain Raiders Future

Essentials Inside The Story Bengals defense exposed as pressure imbalance strains Burrow’s championship window

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ underperforming defensive unit is crying out for reinforcement, and the answer could be in Las Vegas. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is rumored to be on the trading market. The former Bengals star Andrew Whitworth believes Crosby is the fix the Bengals desperately need.

“To me, my biggest prediction fits, go get Maxx Crosby,” said Whitworth on the Fit & Whit podcast. “It ain’t about the player, that’s gonna be great, but it’s the influence and impact he will have in that D-line.”

Whitworth’s demand that the Bengal’s go get Crosby made some sense if you think about the defensive production last year.

Crosby is a premier defensive end, and his 10 sacks from 2025 could certainly have a notable impact on the Bengals’ defense, which only managed 35 sacks last year. Picked in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders, he has proven himself as one of the elite edge rushers in the league, even when the Raiders failed to play at the highest level.

Take the 2025 season, for example. The Raiders finished at the bottom of the AFC West table with a disappointing 3-14 record, but the seasoned DE brought his A-game, delivering some stellar performances.

Playing 15 games, he recorded a total of 73 tackles, ranking him among the top 15 in the league as per PFF. Representing the Raiders in 110 games, he has a remarkable 439 total tackles and 69.5 sacks in seven seasons.

The contrast was impossible to miss during Joe Burrow’s injury absence last season. Without their franchise quarterback, the Bengals looked unbalanced. Adding a force like Maxx Crosby would directly address that issue. A defense capable of generating pressure and controlling game flow eases the burden on Burrow. That could also mean Burrow returning to the prime-level production.

With the addition of the Raiders’ DE, the Bengals would find a defensive leader in the 2026 season, especially after the rumored departure of the veteran defensive end, Trey Hendrickson, who is slated to be a free agent after March 11.

While Crosby continues to be mentioned as a trade target, his Raiders contract runs until the 2029 season. He signed a contract extension with the silver and black in 2025.

Raiders and Crosby fallout fuels trade talk

After spending seven seasons and establishing his dominance in the defense, the five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby is one of the highest-paid stars in the Raiders, with his last contract extension worth $106.5 million. Furthermore, he is currently one of the top-earning edge rushers in the league. His three-year contract pays him $35.5 million a year.

After the 2025 season, Crosby is rumored to be unhappy at the Raiders, not because of the team’s dismal show but due to a significant fallout after the franchise decided to sideline him for the final two games of the past season.

The 28-year-old was put on the injured list (knee injury), even when he was willing to suit up and end the season with a solid performance.

Although the veteran defensive end ruled out the speculation about moving on from the Raiders, reports floated that he told the Raiders minority owner, Tom Brady, that he would never play for the franchise again, which primarily started the trading rumors.

Crosby could bring overall stability to Joe Burrow and the Bengals squad, which Whitworth discussed in the same podcast. With Burrow at the helm, the Bengals’ offense is already a serious force. Their struggling defense could mirror that success with Crosby, making them bona fide contenders for the Super Bowl next season.