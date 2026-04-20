Dexter Lawrence Reveals When He Got “Mad” at Joe Burrow After a Record-Setting TD Run

Dexter Lawrence became the latest prospect to stir up some commotion ahead of the 2026 draft. The defensive tackle became the highest-paid player at the position with the one-year, $28 million extension he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, who even gave up their lucrative Top 10 pick to the New York Giants to get him. Lawrence will now get to share the locker room with star quarterback Joe Burrow, who once dealt him a tough card when they last met as rivals.

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In an April 19 interview with Dan Hoard, Lawrence opened up about a moment from October 2024 when he felt genuinely frustrated. The Giants were playing the Bengals, and the latter made a statement in the first few minutes of the game. On a third-and-eighteen in the first quarter, Burrow escaped pressure from the Giants’ D-line and ran the 47 yards to the endzone, his longest rushing touchdown at that point. Lawrence, who failed to get at the QB, was not happy.

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“That made me mad!” Lawrence admitted with a laugh, recalling the play.

That early play set the tone, and the Bengals went on to win 17-7. Lawrence, however, did get to Burrow later in the game and sacked him. But the win widened the gap in their rivalry, as Cincinnati now leads 7-5-0 in their meetings. But things are different for Dexter Lawrence now, because he has to help Burrow bring home more such wins.

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“For the longest time, I’ve been thinking he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league, if not the top,” Lawrence said. “It’s going to be fun to share a field with him and to watch him up close, to see how he prepares, how he studies, how he leads guys and gets guys going. I’m excited for that part of it.”

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Lawrence is expected to have a huge impact on the team’s defense. The Bengals have made a huge gamble by letting go of their 10th overall pick to the Giants, but Lawrence is 100% bought in on playing with Burrow and proving to his new team that it was worth it all.

Dexter Lawrence is ready for the Bengals

Lawrence’s coming to Cincinnati raised questions because he did not have a good year with the Giants last season. He was dealing with a troubling injury, which held him back from his potential by miles. But Cincinnati took a chance with him to bolster the middle of the Bengals D-line, so that the defense could put forward a better showing compared to last year’s disappointing one. For that, Lawrence is grateful.

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“They wanted me here, and they appreciate the work that I’ve put in over the last seven seasons. I appreciate that to them.” Lawrence said. “I’m going to do everything I can to, you show them that they didn’t waste it, and I’m excited. I got a fire in me that I ain’t never had this fire before. So, I’m excited, and I’m excited to be a Bengal.”

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“The one goal [is] to win it all. That’s what I’m going to demand from day one.”

Cincinnati was aggressive in replenishing its front seven in the offseason. The team signed defensive end Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen earlier to help Myles Murphy. Now, with Dexter Lawrence, this D-line seems like a unit poised to withold opponents. The dip in his production last season is safe to be assumed as a blip, and will very likely improve this year.

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Lawrence went on and added that he believes he can help the team get back to the playoffs. He is not afraid of pressure and wants to stay true to who he is while helping improve the defense. The Bengals have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons, which has been disappointing. With Dexter Lawrence now in the fold, can Cincinnati hope to finally win the Super Bowl? We will have to wait and watch.