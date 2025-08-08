Disappointed Joe Burrow Assigns Blame as Bengals QB Calls Out Costly Errors After Eagles Defeat

The preseason may not count in the standings, but that didn’t stop Joe Burrow from keeping it real at the postgame presser. Interestingly, while Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ first team took the field for two series, including the opening drive, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ key starters stayed in sweats on the sideline. That left the door open for young players like Tyler Steen, Jahan Dotson, Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson, and Sydney Brown to get their reps in. However, the star of the show was Tanner McKee.

The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford made the most of his opportunity, going an impressive 20-for-25 for 252 yards and two touchdowns. This also showed the Bengals’ following their 34-27 loss to the Eagles, Burrow didn’t sugarcoat his performance or the team’s sluggish start. He admitted all the flaws while speaking to the reporters. After his 9-10, 123 yard and 2 TD, Burrow called it “average.”

“We’ve got to be better. Too many procedural penalties. Too many errors. Things like that are going to happen, but I think it was much just wasn’t clean enough across the board,” he said, urging the team to be better.

