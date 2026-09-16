“Everybody Started Freaking Out”: Russell Wilson Issues Clarification After Claiming Joe Burrow Will Leave Bengals

Russell Wilson had barely warmed his chair on the CBS set before he made his first big controversial take. It was aimed at Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow. Making his debut on The NFL Today, the newly retired quarterback bluntly declared on national television: “If it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow is gone.” That bold prediction immediately set social media ablaze, especially since Burrow had just told local reporters at Cincinnati’s FOX19 days prior, “I love it here. I love everything about this place, so we’re going to make it work.”

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Add in Burrow’s five-year, $275 million contract extension locking him in through 2029, and fans were stunned. Now, Wilson is officially clearing the air on Set, Hut! about what he actually meant.

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“I made a comment about Joe Burrow; everybody started freaking out in a good way. Listen, it’s just what I feel. I feel like Joe is, he’s a rock star, he’s a baller, he’s a guy who wants to win, he’s a competitor. This guy went to LSU; he’s not afraid to transfer. He went from what, Ohio State to LSU, and one of the best decisions of his life was that he left,” Russell Wilson explained on the premiere episode of CBS Sports’ show Set, Hut!

“Do I think that he should leave Cincinnati Bengals? I’m from Cincinnati. I was born in Christ Hospital. So, I don’t necessarily want him to leave Cincinnati because he’s got two of the most dynamic receivers maybe ever play.”

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The 2019 Heisman winner’s career trajectory took a completely upward curve following his move to Louisiana State University. As the Tigers’ QB, Joe Burrow scripted one of, if not the most historically dominant NCAA championship-winning seasons in 2019. His heroics subsequently led to him becoming the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected by the Bengals.

However, Wilson clarified another factor that he is worried about, that being Burrow’s premier receiving corps and their ability to withstand failures with the Bengals.

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“The question is: do Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins, do they get tired of losing? They’ve got to figure it out because they have so much talent there. And here’s the key to figuring it out in Cincinnati, because you’ve got to remember a few years ago they were in the Super Bowl, right? So they’re not that far away,” Wilson added.

Ja’Marr Chase was reunited with his LSU QB at Cincinnati, and the Bengals made it straight to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years in the 2021 postseason. Despite their loss, it showed the quality their roster possesses. Their biggest concern has been injuries to their star QB Joe Burrow, which Wilson further touched upon.

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“The key, though, is this: Joe Burrow’s got to stay healthy, and it’s on the organization to protect him so he can stay healthy. Because when this guy’s on the field, I mean, look at these stats… he was 25 of 35, 254 yards, threw a touchdown. He’ll throw more; he’ll throw probably 45 this year, knowing Joe Burrow, my guy. And I just think that he wants to win; he’s a competitor, he wants to be an all-time great, and I think he has that talent,” Wilson said.

Burrow has missed 7 or more games in 2 of his last 3 seasons with the Bengals. In his only fully fit 2024 season, he led the league in attempted (652) and completed passes (460), and threw for NFL-leading 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing TDs.

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Despite elite performances whenever he’s on the field, the Bengals are on a 3-season no-playoff streak and will hope to break it come the 2026 postseason.

They’ve started their season on the right note with Burrow leading the charge in a 33-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. As Joe Burrow has repeatedly expressed throughout the offseason, he’ll be hoping it is their year to win it all in 2026.