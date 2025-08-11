Ex-Bengals Coach Can’t Stop Pitching Trey Hendrickson to Zac Taylor After Disappointing Preseason Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ defense once orchestrated a second-half symphony so devastating against Patrick Mahomes in the 2021 AFC Championship that it felt like stealing the maestro’s baton mid-crescendo. Lou Anarumo, the architect of that gridiron ambush, now watches from Indianapolis, his phone buzzing with the urgency of a blitzing linebacker as his former unit sputters.

After a preseason opener where Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee sliced through Cincy’s reserves like warm Skyline Chili (20/25, 2 TDs), Anarumo’s messages to Bengals HC Zac Taylor carry a familiar refrain: Get Hendrickson back. Anarumo, Indy’s new DC but forever Cincinnati’s ‘Mad Scientist,’ knows Hendrickson’s value like a playbook tattooed on his psyche.

When Kay Adams questioned Trey Hendrickson’s longevity on her show—“His value, over the hill, past his prime, doesn’t add much… Is he untouchable?”—Lou’s rebuttal was instant and visceral: “He’s a young 30. Workout freak. Always in the weight room… Got years left.” The stats scream validation: 17.5 sacks (NFL co-lead in ‘24), 36 QB hits, 4 straight Pro Bowls. But Anarumo digs deeper, his texts to Taylor echoing his public plea: “He generates a rush like nobody’s business.” It’s not just production; it’s leverage—the kind that bends pockets and shatters game plans.

The Eagles’ 34-27 dissection of Cincy’s depth chart wasn’t just a preseason L—it was a flashing neon sign. Without Trey Hendrickson’s gravitational pull on the edge (he’s ‘holding in’ amid contract limbo), Philly’s second-stringers operated with Madden-on-Rookie difficulty. McKee’s surgical opening-drive TD?

A stark reminder: Elite pass rushers aren’t luxuries; they’re oxygen. For context, Trey Hendrickson is showing up but not taking part in practices or games, holding in for a richer deal. The Bengals, though, aren’t budging. He’s set to earn $16 million in the final year of his contract next season, but not enough to put him among the NFL’s top. He’s eyeing a massive raise, reportedly over $30 million a year.

So, as Anarumo lobs texts like alley-oop passes, Zac Taylor faces a defensive line thinner than patience in contract talks. Rookie Shemar Stewart flashed potential, but as Joe Burrow noted post-game, ““It’s just good to play football again.””

The value proposition of Trey Hendrickson: More than sacks

Trey Hendrickson’s camp wants top-edge money ($30M+/year), citing peers like Myles Garrett. The Bengals balk at guarantees beyond Year 1. Yet Anarumo’s ghost lingers in Paycor’s film rooms, whispering through every gap in the pass rush. His system transformed Trey from a Saints rotational piece into a Deacon Jones Award winner.

It’s synergy—like Belichick to Brady, only with more barbells and less hoodie. As Adams probed, “What do people not talk about with him?” Lou’s answer cuts to his essence: “I don’t even know. He can just generate a rush like nobody’s business.” Translation: He’s not just beating tackles; he’s rewriting offensive scripts by halftime.

What Comes Next: Taylor’s public stance remains diplomatic—“Trey’s a premier piece”—but Hendrickson’s camp felt slighted by June’s fine-threatening texts. Meanwhile, Anarumo’s Indy defense licks its chops, knowing a disgruntled Trey could be 2026’s trade gem. Cincy’s next preseason tests (vs. Colts, @ Commanders) loom large. Another shaky showing? That’s leverage shifting to Hendrickson’s side faster than Trey’s inside rip move.

Bottom Line: The Bengals’ brass can hear Anarumo’s texts pinging like alarm bells. Fix the defense? Pay the disruptor. Because in the NFL, as in The Godfather, sometimes you gotta make an offer they can’t refuse—especially when your ex-DC won’t stop reminding you what you’re missing.

“His numbers speak for itself. I think any team would say, you know, 17 and a half sack guy? Will take him.” — Lou Anarumo, somewhere, texting Zac Taylor for the 11th time today.