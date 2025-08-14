Fans Upset as Joe Burrow Refuses to Sign Autograph for a Kid Late Night

Forget the stadium lights and roaring crowds—autograph drama often unfolds in the quiet, awkward corners of real life. Ja’Marr Chase on a cramped flight, Patrick Mahomes mid-swing at a golf event, Aaron Rodgers testing a fan’s loyalty before pen meets paper. These aren’t villain arcs, just liminal moments where fame collides with privacy. Fans want a piece of their heroes; players want to guard what little space is still theirs. Between the cheer and the backlash, there’s that thin, tense line. And, this time, Bengals star Joe Burrow was caught in it.

Dov Kleiman, through his X account, was unforgiving when he posted: “Awful: Bengals star QB Joe Burrow has gone viral for REFUSING to sign an autograph for a young fan. ‘Just one, please, just one please for a kid.’ You can see how sad the fan was 😔💔” The moment — captured around 2 AM — shows a kid asking Burrow for an autograph, only for the quarterback to decline it. The clip spread fast online, with many noting how visibly disappointed the kid looked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



The Bengals’ QB has been a towering figure at training camp lately. But this off-field moment proved that every interaction, especially with young fans, can hit as hard as a blitz. Meanwhile, Burrow’s days leading up to the incident have been anything but low-key. At Bengals training camp, he has been throwing with a fully recovered wrist, telling reporters, “For myself, I expect to be close to perfect. I think I’m at that level at this point.” His coach, Zac Taylor, called him “an incredible asset” and praised how he is lifting everyone around him.

AD

Burrow is also buzzing about his receivers, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas, calling the group “by far the deepest” since he entered the league. And while his $275 million extension from 2023 still makes him one of football’s biggest contracts, Burrow is not treating it like a golden cage. He is open to restructuring, pointing to the Eagles’ cap wizardry as a model and signaling he would shift money to keep core players like Chase and Higgins in stripes.

But when you’re the face of a franchise, even the smallest off-field moments get slow-motion replay treatment. He is managing contract drama with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, defusing tensions after a heated training camp collision with rookie Shemar Stewart, and brushing off jokes about the Bengals’ low cafeteria food ranking. And, in the midst of this, fans are not willing to let go of his autograph refusal.

Fans vehemently react to Joe Burrow’s refusal

One X user, clearly unimpressed, wrote, “That dude will remember that for life, you’re the face of the franchise, man, act like it, with your friends or not, you pretty much have a responsibility to the youth.” Another added, “Feel so bad for those people,” while someone else kept it short and sharp with, “This is why we don’t support Joe Burrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The takes only got spicier from there. “What a prick. Hey Joe, you have no rings. 2019 season is long gone, pal,” one person fired off, while another confidently declared, “Tee Higgins would never.” For one commenter, the moment was less about disappointment and more about a life lesson: “Young fan learned a lesson. Stop being a follower and be a LEADER.”

And if you thought that was the end of it, think again. One particularly blunt response simply read, “He’s pathetic.” Yes, well, you know you have truly hit the double-edged sword of fame when a 2 AM decision not to sign an autograph becomes a full-blown referendum on your rings, your leadership, and even your cafeteria food rankings.