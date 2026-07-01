“Fired the Football Into the Ground”: Joe Burrow More “Stern” With Bengals Players as Insider Reveals No-Nonsense Approach

Calm, composed, and calculated have long been characteristics of Joe Burrow. However, this offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is putting up a different personality. After finishing the last season with a 6-11 record and extending their postseason playoff drought to three years, Burrow’s mindset for the 2026 season is driven by a no-nonsense approach, as noted by Bengals insider Dan Hoard.

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“He is trying to be a little bit more stern or mean in the way that he leads,: said Hoard on the Locked On Bengals podcast. “And I saw little evidence of that during the OTAs and the mini camps. I can specifically recall one play, it’s only one snap, but one play where either a guy had a false start, or something went wrong that blew up the play. And Joe normally would not be happy about that, obviously. But in this case, he fired the football into the ground.

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“Pissed off, visibly pissed off that they were not able to execute the snap of that particular play. So that’s one snap in OTAs. Maybe it’s not a great example. But it was something a little bit different from what I’ve seen out of Joe Burrow over the last six years.”

A few weeks back, the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller revealed his mindset heading into the 2026 season, noting that he is changing his personality to a more “mean” approach. Cincinnati’s last postseason appearance was in the 2022 season, when Burrow recorded 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. However, in the AFC Championship game, they lost 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_239 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Following a three-season drought and overhauling the defense with veterans like Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen for the 2026 season, Burrow and the Bengals appear motivated.

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Joe Burrow also noted that instead of waiting for a quiet moment or a film session to correct mistakes, he is now calling out a subpar play loudly on the practice field. The scenario that Cincinnati Bengals insider Dan Hoard provided seemed quite similar to this. On top of that, Burrow is trying to bring urgency to the locker room.

“This offseason I really focused on trying to bring urgency to the room and try to just get everybody to understand the level of urgency that we have this year,” said Burrow. “The level of play that’s going to be required from every individual who steps on that field. I’ve tried to communicate that. I’ve tried to be a little more vocal in a mean way.

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While Burrow continues to maintain his stern demeanor, it will be interesting to see if it actually translates to an improvement in the Cincinnati Bengals‘ performance compared to their last three seasons.