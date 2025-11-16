5-Figure NFL Punishment Inevitable for Ja’Marr Chase After Spitting on Steelers CB

The bad blood between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers boiled over on Sunday, but it wasn’t a hard hit that defined the drama; it was an alleged act of disrespect that could cost Ja’Marr Chase his next game check. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey accused the Bengals’ wide receiver of spitting on him during the game.

“Footage that indicates Jalen Ramsey wasn’t lying. Looks like a spit from Ja’Marr Chase,” Mike Garafolo wrote on X, along with resharing a clip from Austin Briski’s X post, which gave a closer look at the altercation.

If the ‘spitting incident’ is confirmed and considered by the league, Chase will soon face a hefty 5-figure fine under NFL rules. According to the reports and past incidents, more than $50,000 could be fined from him. However, before that, the league will review what occurred during the incident.

The clip shared by Briski shows the two players’ exchange during a timeout. A spray indeed appeared to come from Chase’s mouth, which seemingly landed on Ramsey. The clip further showed a quick reaction from the CB, who punched the wide receiver. And soon, players and officials quickly jumped in to separate the two.

Ramsey was immediately flagged for the punch and ejected from the game. Later, during his interview, he explained what happened in the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the Bengals.

“He spit on me. So, it s–ked,” Ramsey said. “I don’t give a f— about football after that. Respectfully.”

When asked if spitting is the most disrespectful act on the field, the cornerback reacted sharply to Chase’s alleged act.

“It is. It’s what p—– do, quite honestly.”

However, Chase, who wasn’t ejected, offered a different explanation of the incident. He denied the allegation when speaking with reporters and explained that he only said a few words that didn’t sit well with Ramsey.

”I never opened my mouth to that guy,” he said. “I didn’t spit on nobody…He don’t like some of the words I told him. We had been going back and forth the whole time, so I’m sure something got under his skin.”

None of the officials saw Chase spit on the player, which complicates the situation further. So the question now is, if the incident is true, will Chase be fined or suspended?

Will Ja’Marr Chase get suspended for the spitting incident?

While fans can argue on social media about whether spitting is the most disrespectful act on the field, the league has left no room for confusion. The NFL has been firm with its rules.

Garafolo also noted that ‘spitting on a player’ may no longer be just a fine-level offense and could now trigger more serious discipline, potentially even a suspension.

“So, going back to the Jalen Carter situation, the NFL has made it clear spitting on an opponent is now on the level of a suspension,” he wrote on X. “Carter served his Week 1 because he was ejected before the first snap. Today’s was deep into the fourth quarter.”

As Garafolo reminded, the league has previously suspended a player for a similar incident. Back in the season opener for the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Once officials spotted the act, Carter was ejected just a few seconds into the game. So, that ejection was counted as a one-game suspension. The DT did not appeal the fine and later apologized.

As for Chase, there’s a real possibility he could be fined or, worse, suspended for the Bengals’ next game against the New England Patriots on November 23.