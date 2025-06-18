Bengals Front Office Ignores Joe Burrow’s Demand With Trey Hendrickson Contract Offer, Says Insider

Last year, there was no stopping Trey Hendrickson, but this year, there’s no stopping Trey Hendrickson’s extension drama. This offseason has been nothing short of eventful. From having talks early in the offseason to having no talks at all for weeks on end, this dispute has seen it all. Trey even skipped the OTAs and minicamp, which is nothing unusual. But things have gone so far that he even threatened to skip the season. After their relationship seemed to have reached a point of no return, the tide has turned. And an NFL insider has revealed that there is a positive development.

Joe Burrow has, over the past few months, indicated to the Bengals to extend Trey’s contract. He even went as far as to say that Trey “deserves to get paid what he wants,” and he’s not wrong. After all, Hendrickson did get 46 tackles and 17.5 sacks, the highest in the league for two consecutive seasons. But now it seems that things are getting better between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler delivered some good news. The good news? The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey have resumed talks over the extension.

Giving us an update on this topic was ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show. Talking on the show, Schefter revealed that even though the parties have resumed talks, they’re not moving any further. “The Bengals & Trey Hendrickson are talking again but they’re not any further along.. I think there’s a disagreement over value & there’s also a disagreement over the length of the deal.. They can’t even find common ground on the length of the deal,” he said. This update makes it all clear that despite there being talks, the disagreements continue. With the team disagreeing with Trey’s demands on the value and the length, it seems that the Bengals are still not ready to budge.

Schefter also revealed that while Trey wants a long-term contract, the Bengals are only ready for a short-term contract. “I think that the Bengals would like a low deal, like one year,” Adam said. By bringing Trey to the negotiating table and offering him a one-year extension, which is like a trial contract. They are not only insulting Hendrickson but also ignoring Joe Burrow’s advice and demands for essentially a longer and better contract.

This tactic by the Bengals can cost them dearly if they don’t compromise and settle for a longer and higher-value extension. While the Bengals have already secured their offense with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, their treatment of Hendrickson will sow some seeds of dissatisfaction in the dressing room. Even the rookie, Shemar Stewart, is facing a similar fate over his contract. This comes after the Bengals put in a controversial clause in his contract, which he has protested.

Bengals in trouble after their latest stunt

Someone really needs to sit down with the Bengals’ front office and teach them to do business smoothly. After the entire Trey Hendrickson fiasco, they still don’t seem to learn. Now, they’ve gone ahead and tried to mess with a rookie, who doesn’t like to be messed with. This has now caused problems within the dressing room and a very public standoff between the parties.

Shemar Stewart was a first-round pick by the Bengals, predicted to get on the field and impress everyone right away. However, it seems we will have to wait for quite some time now to see him in action. It was expected that the rookie would be given a standard contract, just like every other rookie. But the Bengals tried to play a cheap trick and have found themselves in the middle of a controversy. What the Bengals tried to do was put in a clause that would void the guarantees under certain circumstances.

This was not met politely by the player, who stopped training with the team in the aftermath. Adam Schefter reported on this matter and said, “Cincinnati͏’s unsigned first-round draft pick Shema͏r Ste͏wart ͏now has left͏ manda͏to͏ry mi͏n͏icamp, per͏ sour͏ce. Stewart had been attending team activit͏ies,͏ but without a͏ signed c͏ontract and with the͏ B͏engals asking ͏for certain clauses, no ͏longer.”͏ The rookie has since then been convincing and negotiating with the team to drop the clause and revert to the standard rookie contract.

“I’m 100 percent right. I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. … I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it,” Stewart said in a voice that was tired of the Bengals’ games. And with the Bengals repeatedly making mistakes in the contract side of things, everyone’s attention will be on them. Watching if they right their wrongs and rectify the contract situation, both with the rookie and Trey.