The Cincinnati Bengals were hard at work this offseason assembling a stacked squad. After fielding one of the league’s worst defenses in 2025, ranked 31st overall in total defense, they badly needed a revamp. The downside, however, was the impact it had on their salary cap situation, especially concerning Joe Burrow. A major restructuring could be needed, yet the Bengals still appear quiet on that front.

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“There continues to be no dialogue between the team and Joe Burrow’s representatives regarding a restructure of the franchise quarterback’s contract,” as reported by WLWT on Thursday.

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Burrow signed a five-year extension with the Bengals in 2023 worth $275 million. For 2026, Burrow’s cap hit is projected to be $47.9 million, while the Bengals currently have only around $7.17 million in available cap space.

So, if they restructure their star QB’s contract, they could free up more space to sign new players for 2026, and a few months ago, the Bengals even had plans around that.

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“Those are things we are working through after the draft,” said Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin in April. “We have layered in [salary cap] challenges, but we are up to them, and we do it because we have the opportunity to add the right people and the right players.”

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The Bengals signed Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal and also brought in DT Dexter Lawrence from the Giants, with the duo carrying a combined cap hit of over $32 million for 2026. It was needed, even though it shrank their $47 million cap space. They allowed 380.9 yards and 60 touchdowns, failing to make the playoffs.

But not all holes were covered. Analysts and veterans feel that the team lacks an elite linebacker. Currently, young linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter stand as the two names in that room. But apart from them, the Bengals don’t have much talent.

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“It’s tough to generate rosy projections from the film alone. Knight and Carter looked like rookies last year. Carter is fooled all too easily by backfield action, jumping at shadows on one play and freezing in place on the next,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “Knight was seeing it quicker and cleaner by the end of the season. But his lack of flexibility and agility in space forced him to take on contact at bad angles. It’s not hard to foresee the missed tackle issues continuing into next season.”

Considering the Bengals come at an agreement of converting Joe Burrow’s base salary into a signing bonus to immediately lower their current year salary cap hit, they could add more depth to the positions they seemingly lack behind now.

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Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs executed a contract restructure for Patrick Mahomes to clear $43.56 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season in March. Before the transaction, Mahomes was scheduled to carry a near-record $78.21 million cap hit for 2026, which put the Chiefs more than $50 million over the league cap limit. But the adjustments eventually helped the team to free more cap space.

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals do the same with Burrow. But amid this, the 29-year-old QB seems excited to represent the Cincinnati-based team for his seventh consecutive season.

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Joe Burrow Asserts Confidence in Bengals 2026 Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and expectations were high. He started well, especially in 2021 and 2022, when he guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and back-to-back AFC Championship Games. But since then, the Bengals’ performances have been rather uninspiring. In 2023, they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills. The following two seasons, they failed to even make it to the playoffs.

However, heading into the 2026 season, Burrow seemed optimistic about the team’s chances of making a deep run, especially after watching the roster depth.

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“I think this is the most talented roster we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Burrow on Wednesday. “Got better at a lot of positions… We have a lot of depth now on the defensive line. That’s exciting, not just for me but for those guys…. We have everything we need in that locker room. We just have to go and make it happen.

I’m fired up about the people we brought in, about the mindset guys are bringing on a daily. I’m fired up about the energy everybody is bringing in the weight room, conditioning, and in practice,” he added. “We have a lot of work to get done before July, before September, but I love where we’re at right now.”

The Bengals roped in over 20 outside roster additions in the form of free agents, draft class, and undrafted free agents. Defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen, EDGE rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor stand as some of the few promising stars that could turn the tide of the Bengals, along with Burrow.

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On that note, it will be interesting to see how the team will perform in their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13.