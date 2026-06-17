Bengals HC Zac Taylor Explains Reasons for Ending Minicamp Early While Providing Injury Updates

While all the NFL franchises are busy with their three-day minicamp starting this week, the Cincinnati Bengals have taken a different path. According to the latest news, the Bengals have decided to end their minicamp early, cutting it by two days. Initially, it was scheduled to run from Tuesday to Thursday, starting on June 16. When the journalists asked head coach Zac Taylor the reason behind such a drastic decision, he revealed that it was not an instant decision

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“A decision I made last week, really, we’ve gotten everything we want to get done. We got all the installs in,” Taylor said to the media. “I thought the guys did a great job getting the work in on the field since really late April, when we started meeting and lifting, and then all the field work we’ve done in May and June, we accomplished everything we set out to accomplish.

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“I thought the coaches had utilized every minute we’re on the field. I thought they did a great job with the practice plans and the reps, so I just felt like we were in a good space and ended on a high note. These guys come back in late July.”

While a few franchises are experiencing drama with their players not attending OTAs, the Bengals had complete attendance for both phases of OTAs and the minicamp. During the minicamp, the players participated in team drills and had 7-on-7 sessions. Players showed great chemistry and were focused, which their HC was happy about.

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“It’s a great thing. A lot of the drama, oftentimes, is outside drama,” Taylor added. “Inside, we’re usually pretty clean with it. Guys go about their business, but I feel like everybody’s really focused, showed up, got the work in that we needed to get, and so now it’s time to move on.”

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Quarterback Joe Burrow looked sharp with his throws and footing. He was not only fully engaged in drills but also stayed late to have extra reps with his receivers. Even cornerback D.J. Turner, who had a reputation for not turning up at OTAs, showed up and participated with the team.

Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were also in sessions, getting ready to lead the Bengals offense with Burrow. According to Taylor, it is now time for them to reset and come back stronger during the training camp.

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“We’ve been on the field for a good amount of time and got a lot of good work in,” Taylor continued. “We’re not overly physical with the 11-on-11 stuff, and so at some point you just reach a point of diminishing returns where you’re out there, and we’ve accomplished a lot of work, and now it’s time to come back and be ready to roll.”

While the head coach was pleased with the performance at Kettering Health Practice Fields, he also had an update on rookie Connor Lew

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Connor Lew is on track to become fully fit

The Cincinnati Bengals picked center Connor Lew in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be playing as a backup to center Ted Karras. However, when the Bengals drafted him, he was recovering from an ACL injury and was still in rehab. With questions being asked about the rookie’s fitness, head coach Zac Taylor stated he did not want to put a “timeline” on his return.

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Last October, Lew suffered a torn ACL while he was still at Auburn. Despite that, the Bengals picked the 20-year-old to play behind Karras. According to PFF, Lew played 420 snaps for Auburn in 2025, allowing only 4 total pressures in pass protection.

Apart from him, TE Erick All Jr., DT Kris Jenkins Jr., and CB Daxton Hill had injuries going into minicamp. Hill was held out of the team drills as a precautionary measure after a hard fall during the OTAs. As for All and Jenkins, they are working on their knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

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All of these were reported injuries before the minicamp. This meant the Bengals ended their minicamp without new injuries. Now they will be hoping they can carry the same momentum going into training camp, where a lot more things about the roster will become clearer.