When Carson Wentz tore his ACL late in the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to be finished. Instead, Nick Foles lifted the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title. Some teams find a way to survive a gut punch. The Cincinnati Bengals now have to prove they’re one of them as their star wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled inactive.

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“Bengals WR Tee Higgins, questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially inactive. Coach Zac Taylor had expressed a belief he would go. Instead, caution,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

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Unlike typical injuries caused by a specific hit or non-contact play during a game, Tee Higgins’s current hamstring injury did not happen on a single, identifiable play. Instead, it developed overnight as unexpected soreness late in the week leading up to Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

In the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders, Higgins played nearly every offensive snap in the 22–20 Monday Night Football loss, finishing with two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, he finished the game without any reported injury.

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Then again, on Wednesday and Thursday, Tee Higgins was completely off the injury report as well and participated fully in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice sessions.

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However, on Friday, according to head coach Zac Taylor, Tee Higgins “woke up sore.” He came out to the practice field and went through initial team stretching, but was immediately held out of team drills and sent inside as a precaution.

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“He just woke up sore today,” Taylor said after Friday’s practice. “We just gave him the day [off], and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Although Zac Taylor downplayed the tightness on Friday and expressed optimism that Tee Higgins would suit up, the hamstring did not respond well enough over the weekend.

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With wet field conditions in Cincinnati posing a higher risk of aggravating a soft-tissue strain, the Bengals officially ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff.

Now that he has been ruled inactive for Week 12, Tee Higgins will focus on rest and rehab ahead of the Bengals’ Week 13 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 6.

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Because the injury popped up late in the week as unexpected soreness rather than a severe tear, the team is treating him on a week-to-week basis.

As for an official update, Taylor will potentially address the media the day after the New Orleans Saints Week 12 game, likely providing an update on whether Higgins’s hamstring tightness is minor or requires further imaging.

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Additionally, the Bengals will release their first official injury report for Week 13. Seeing whether Higgins logs a Did Not Practice (DNP) or a Limited session on Wednesday will be the biggest indicator of his availability for the Browns game.

As for being sidelined due to the hamstring complication, unless an MRI reveals a significant Grade 2 strain, Higgins is not expected to be placed on Injured Reserve (which requires a mandatory four-game absence).

That said, this isn’t the first time Tee Higgins garnered attention for a hamstring injury.

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Back in September 2024, he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring pull during Thursday’s practice ahead of the season opener, causing him to miss Weeks 1 and 2 (2 games missed). Before that, in December 2023, Higgins strained his hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs and sat out the Week 18 season finale (1 game missed).

A month before that in November 2023 as well, the Bengals WR pulled his hamstring during practice, forcing him to miss three straight games across Weeks 10, 11, and 12.

These are just a few of the hamstring complications Higgins faced after starting his NFL career in 2020 by joining the Cincinnati Bengals.