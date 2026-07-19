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“I Have It Locked Up”: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Takes Extreme Steps To Protect His Heisman Trophy After Home Burglary

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 18, 2026 | 11:52 PM EDT

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“I Have It Locked Up”: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Takes Extreme Steps To Protect His Heisman Trophy After Home Burglary

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 18, 2026 | 11:52 PM EDT

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Joe Burrow isn’t taking any chances this time. Following a burglary at his home, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has reportedly gone to unusual lengths to protect his Heisman Trophy, one of the most prized possessions from his playing days. Burrow’s latest remarks suggest he’s not leaving anything to chance going forward.

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“I have it locked up in a safe place for all you robbers out there who are getting any ideas,” Burrow said at the Fanatics Fest, per a video posted by The Saints Wire’s Arye Pulli on X.

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While Burrow was busy playing a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, someone broke into his home in Anderson Township. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to ABC News that the burglary occurred just after 8 p.m. local time.

According to information accessed by PEOPLE, Olivia Ponton, Burrow’s rumored partner, was the first to find the place robbed. She panicked and called her mother, “prompting the 911 call.”

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“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one,” Burrow told the press after the incident. “Way more is out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

This wasn’t an isolated case, either. Just weeks earlier, the NFL and NBA sent out security alerts to players after a string of break-ins targeting athletes’ homes while they were away at games. There were also break-ins at the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in October that year. Luka Dončić was also targeted.

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“Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing,” Mahomes said at that time.

The culprits were reportedly caught, per ABC. During the robbery at Burrow’s place, around $300,000 in jewelry and other luxury items were taken, according to AP.

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The Heisman, however, is priceless. Burrow put up 2,608 points and beat Jalen Hurts by 1,846 points, via the official Heisman website, the biggest margin in the award’s history. He backed it up by going 15-0 with the LSU Tigers in 2019 and winning the National Championship, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns that season. FOX Sports ranked his season as the second best among those of the Top 10 Heisman winners, behind Barry Sanders.

“Putting Burrow at No. 1 on my Heisman Trophy ballot this season was the easiest decision I’ve had since becoming a Heisman voter,” CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote. “That’s not to say there weren’t other worthy candidates, but Burrow was a runaway winner this season.”

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Its location has probably changed since the break-in, but one thing’s clear: it’s kept safe.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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