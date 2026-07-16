“I’m Screwed”: Joe Flacco Reveals Biggest Fear After Retirement as Michael Irvin Gives Key Advice to Bengals QB

NFL careers are measured in wins, championships, and longevity. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco has checked every box across an 18-year journey, and despite everything he’s accomplished, the veteran signal-caller believes his toughest challenge may begin only after football ends, especially after hearing from retired NFL legend Michael Irvin.

“People play basketball and golf for fun,” said Flacco on the Michael Irvin Podcast. “I mean, at a certain point, football is a little bit different than that. You’re grinding. And it’s a little bit different today. It’s not as much of a grind, but it still is football. So there is an expiration date. I’m just not exactly sure when that is yet.

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“[Take it from a brother who has expired. When it comes to football, you ride as long as you can ride. There is nothing out here that’s going to match] I hear you, man. I’m not good at anything else. Like, come on, I’m not going to be sitting where you’re sitting right now doing a podcast, that’s for sure. I’m screwed, man. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I hope something falls in my lap, but if that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Joe Flacco has been part of the league since 2008, after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Almost two decades later, Flacco now ranks among the most prolific passing QBs in NFL history with 48,176 passing yards, 272 touchdowns, and a Super Bowl XLVII win under his name. Generally, an NFL player’s career ends in their mid-40s. So, for 41-year-old Flacco, it’s a tough task figuring out his future post-retirement.

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Meanwhile, Flacco holds a degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. But when former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin discussed life after retirement, Flacco’s fear kicked in.

Irvin himself transitioned into sports media post-retirement. For well over a decade, Irvin served as an analyst for ESPN and a mainstay on the NFL Network’s flagship show, NFL GameDay Morning. In January 2026, he partnered with Netflix to launch his own podcast, The White House with Michael Irvin.

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Irvin has also starred alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the 2005 hit sports-comedy film, The Longest Yard, and competed as a contestant on Season 9 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He has also hosted his own reality competition show, 4th and Long.

While talking to the Bengals QB, Michael Irvin’s suggestion for Joe Flacco was simple. He should extend his NFL career as long as he can before transitioning into multiple roles.