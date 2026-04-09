“I Prayed First”: Fired Bengals Coach Makes Honest Admission on Facing Lamar Jackson

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson once left an entire defense stunned

A former coach's candid confession reveals just how overwhelming that moment felt from the sidelines

Jackson's rare mix of speed and skill keeps rewriting expectations

Ever heard a coach say they started praying on the field when the going got tough? That’s how a former Cincinnati Bengals coach and his squad felt when quarterback Lamar Jackson pulled off his crazy “Houdini” 47-yard run in November 2019. The coach, who was fired by the team because of an underwhelming 2024 season, still remembers it all too well. Recounting the horror on Glenn Clark Radio, Mark Duffner got brutally honest and shared that bowing to God seemed like the only game plan against the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

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“Are you kidding me?” Duffner said when asked to recall the famous ‘Houdini’ run. “I mean, geez, no, I mean, half the guys were on the floor. I mean, the guy we were witnessing the good Lord out there, I think, I said, good Lord, come down and put on Ravens gear. Somebody asked me not too long ago, ‘What did you do and prepare when you were prepared for Lamar?’ I said, ‘What did I do? I prayed first…I prayed hard, and that’s no baloney. I mean, whether it was lighting candles and shirts or saying the rosary, I mean, truly, I’m telling you this, I love the player early on.”

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While Jackson has delivered so many iconic NFL moments, his wild 360-degree spin remains fresh in people’s memories. The quarterback performed the move in the third quarter against the Bengals, cutting through three Cincinnati defenders, who collapsed to the ground. As he continued slicing Cincinnati’s defensive line, not a single player was able to tackle him. Every attempt led to embarrassing moments.

When Jackson reached the open field, multiple defenders tried to block him. But Jackson’s unpredictable moves kept him untouched. In fact, one defender even lost his balance while two others collided as Jackson moved past the trio. The Bengals lost that match 49-13, but Jackson’s third-quarter run left almost everyone in awe.

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“I don’t see how anybody could sit there and say they anticipated that run there,” former head coach John Harbaugh said after that game. “They’ll be watching that run for decades and decades. That’s a run that everybody in the country is going to see by tomorrow afternoon. That’s rare. That was special. It’s a great day for him, a great day for everybody.”

That year marked Duffner’s first year with the Bengals, serving as senior defensive assistant. He continued in the role until the franchise fired him after the 2024 season. The team finished 9-8 and ranked third in the AFC North division. While Duffner’s confession was humorous, it underscored the challenge of facing Jackson. Still, the coach has massive respect for him.

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As a matter of fact, the ex-Bengals coach bashed critics who doubted Jackson’s passing, saying he can make every throw. He praised Jackson’s unnatural flexibility and durability. Duffner described him as a rare talent who can twist, absorb hits, and still escape trouble.

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In fact, Lamar Jackson hit another crazy milestone in that season, which once again made everyone go, “What did we just witness?”

Lamar Jackson records his best top speed at 21.25 MPH

Lamar Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most elite dual-threat quarterbacks in league history. He and Aaron Rodgers currently top the list of best passer ratings at 102.2. Meanwhile, Jackson comes second to none in producing the most rushing yards in the NFL (6,522). Speed is one of many things that play a vital role in a QB’s dual-threat ability, and Jackson has it in abundance.

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The biggest display of his explosive speed came during Baltimore’s 31-2 Christmas Day win over the Houston Texans. The QB hit a personal-best top speed of 21.25 miles per hour during a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Jackson tried to trick Houston’s defense by faking a handoff to running back Derrick Henry. But instead of passing the ball, the 29-year-old started running on the right side.

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Jackson eventually reached the end zone to haul in his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. When he learned about his wild speed after the game, the player couldn’t believe it himself. He even tried to downplay the situation.

“For real?” Jackson said, looking shocked. “I was jogging…I didn’t do anything.”

Meanwhile, Lamar rushed for 87 yards in that game, bringing his career total to 6,110 rushing yards. With that, he broke Michael Vick’s record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback by just one yard. Moreover, he became the first signal caller to score 40 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in the same season.

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He finished the year with a massive contribution in the air (4,172 yards) and on the ground (915 yards). In the same season, Henry also recorded a career-best speed of 21.72 miles per hour during an 81-yard run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.