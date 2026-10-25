“I’ve Barely Been Sleeping”: Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Ponton Opens Up on Physical Toll Amid Hectic Schedule

Olivia Ponton’s sleep has suffered, and the model links it to a calendar that leaves her little downtime. Ponton, who is reportedly dating the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, did not point to a specific health issue, but her account suggests a body under steady strain.

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“This past 2 weeks I’ve barely been sleeping taking 8 flights in 8 days rlly set me back a few sleeps. I’ve been getting back into cardio & look at my sleep score from the past 2 nights,” Ponton posted on her Instagram story.

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In the next story, Olivia Ponton shared her sleep tracker results, showing two nights of long, high-quality sleep.

“10 hours & 9 hours my dream (heart-eyed emojis) I think the magic touch is sleeping in a freezing room and wearing a sweatshirt while falling asleep reading,” she captioned it.

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On the first night, she slept for about 10 hours, with 90% sleep efficiency. On the second night she slept 9 hours 6 minutes, with 91% efficiency. The tracker ranked her restfulness as “good” on both nights. Her deep sleep and REM sleep numbers are also in good ranges.

It has been a busy few days for her. On Tuesday evening, she shared a selfie on her Story as she boarded a plane.

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“this is my 7th flight of the week BTW,” Ponton said.

Then last Sunday, she posted photos from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in California, followed a few hours later by a car selfie after landing back home in New York City.

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The show took place on October 18 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, where Ponton walked the pink carpet in a silver dress. It surely has been a busy few days for the social media influencer, who is also a podcast host.

She has a newfound love for reading and is the host of the Boooked, Blonde & Busy podcast. She also recently hosted an episode with stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, who star in the upcoming Colleen Hoover adaptation, Verity.

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Talking about sleep is nothing new for Ponton, though. She recently spoke about her battle with anorexia and mentioned that she prioritized sleep in her routine, along with other measures.

“Being anorexic, nine times out of 10, is not going to give you the body that you’re craving, nor desiring,” she said. “And as someone who has struggled with many, many, many forms of eating disorders, specifically anorexia, I want to talk about this.”

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On the personal side, Ponton and Joe Burrow have been romantically linked since December 2024. They have been spotted attending multiple events together over the last few years.

More recently, in August this year, Ponton attended day nine of Bengals training camp and walked onto the field after practice to share a moment with the quarterback. Still, neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

As for Burrow, he and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a bye week and head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals sit at 3-2, just one game behind the AFC North leaders, with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns tied for first.